Welsh walk Wazza!

It seems nobody beats Wales 14 matches in a row as Warren Gatland is marched from his role as Welsh coach. This from https://www.planetrugby.com/news/warren-gatland-gone-wales-confirm-drastic-mid-six-nations-sacking-after-14-successive-defeats

The Welsh Rugby Union have announced the departure of head coach Warren Gatland with immediate effect after a run of 14 successive Test defeats. Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt will take over for the rest of the Six Nations on an interim basis.

Gatland’s first tenure came to an end after the 2019 Rugby World Cup after he guided Wales to a fourth-place finish and was subsequently replaced by Wayne Pivac. However, he returned to the position in January 2023 after a challenging run of results and led the side through the Rugby World Cup in France where Wales were defeated by Argentina in the quarter-finals by Argentina.

That was defeat was the start of Gatland’s torrid run of results as since that day in Marseille, Wales are yet to win a single Test match, losing 13 straight with 2024 being their first winless year in 87 years. This run has seen them notch up unwanted records along the way such as finishing at the bottom of the Six Nations table for the first time in 21 years while they also suffered back-to-back defeats to Italy in the Championship.

In their opening match of the 2025 Six Nations, Wales were also held pointless for the first time since a 31-0 defeat to Australia in 2007. The last time they failed to score in a Championship match was against France in 1998 when they fell to a 51-0 loss to France.

Warren Gatland gone

Wales’ 14th straight Test defeat came at the hands of Italy in the Six Nations which ultimately proved to be Gatland’s final game in charge of the side with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirming his departure on Tuesday. The defeat by the Azzurri saw Wales slip to their lowest-ever world ranking, 12th, falling below Georgia for the first time since the rankings were introduced by World Rugby. In a statement confirming Gatland’s departure by mutual agreement and Sherratt taking over for the remainder of the Six Nations, Welsh Rugby Union CEO Abi Tierney expressed her gratitude to the departing coach for his service to Welsh rugby.

“The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament,” said Tierney. “We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won. Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time. It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’s call and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club. Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”

Gatland’s message

Gatland added: “I would like to thank the WRU board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024 and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament. We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results but now is the right time for a change”.

“I’ve reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years. I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”