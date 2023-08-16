Wednesday’s Rugby News – 16/8/23

Good morning GAGR! It’s the middle of the week, and there is much to discuss as we rapidly approach the summit of our sport and bane of our bedtimes, RWC France 2023!

AUSTRALIA A ANNOUNCED

The marketing pigeon’s younger cousin William Nathanson reports that the Australia A squad to face Portugal in a RWC warm up has been announced.

Thankfully, both Pistol Pete Samu and underrated scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan feature in a group Eddie has indicated will represent his injury backups for France 2023. Unfortunately, that also includes Bernard Foley as the only currently recognised 10 in the side. I’m also not sure what Harry Wilson has done to be seemingly forced into exile.

Australia A squad

Forwards:

Matt Gibbon, Melbourne Rebels – 5 caps

Harry Johnson-Holmes, NSW Waratahs – 1 cap

Tom Lambert, NSW Waratahs – 0 caps

Sam Talakai, Melbourne Rebels – 1 cap

Rhys van Nek, ACT Brumbies – 0 caps

Folau Fainga’a, Western Force – 38 caps

Lachlan Lonergan, ACT Brumbies – 8 caps

Josh Canham, Melbourne Rebels – 0 caps

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Melbourne Rebels – 30 caps

Darcy Swain, ACT Brumbies – 17 caps

Ned Hanigan, NSW Waratahs – 28 caps

Pete Samu, ACT Brumbies – 33 caps

Lachlan Swinton, NSW Waratahs – 4 caps

Seru Uru, QLD Reds – 0 caps

Brad Wilkin, Melbourne Rebels – 0 caps

Backs:

Ryan Lonergan, ACT Brumbies – 0 caps

James Tuttle, Melbourne Rebels – 0 caps

Bernard Foley, Japan – 76 caps

Filipo Daugunu*, QLD Reds – 7 caps

Josh Flook, QLD Reds – 0 caps

James O’Connor, QLD Reds – 72 caps

Hunter Paisami, QLD Reds – 24 caps

Lachlan Anderson, Melbourne Rebels – 0 caps

Dylan Pietsch, NSW Waratahs – 0 caps

Corey Toole, ACT Brumbies – 0 caps

Tom Wright, ACT Brumbies – 23 caps

*pending fitness – Joey Walton (NSW Waratahs) is on standby

FARRELL FOUND FINE

Soap Dodgers captain and incumbent owner of New Zealand’s favourite grin Owen Farrell has been cleared of all further sanction following his red carded high shot on Wales’ Taine Basham. Farrell collected Basham’s head with his shoulder after going high into contact, and most pundits seemed to expect a ban of around six weeks given World Rugby’s stated commitment to protecting the head.

However, while admitting foul play, Farrell’s team argued the initial tackle by Jamie George was most to blame for the incident, significantly changing Basham’s direction and throwing out what would otherwise have been an obviously impeccable defensive technique on Farrell’s part. The disciplinary panel agreed, and determined a sin-binning would have been sufficient punishment. Farrell is therefore free to play immediately, and England’s chances at the RWC will not be further threatened.

I am honestly befuddled, nay, flummoxed by this decision. Regardless of intervention by any other player, Farrell put Basham at risk by entering contact high with the shoulder that was always a chance to go wrong. That, combined with his long and storied career of less-than-legal tackling technique, meant he should have been looking at significant time on the bench. How he continues to get away relatively scot-free is a blight on World Rugby, and makes its stance on head contact laughable.

There needs to be an investigation! How is he so untouchable? I did hear his mum was s**gging the Irish head coach…

Picture: Bruce Long Source: The Courier-Mail

HUMP DAY HYPOTHESIS

Most of us don’t yet seem to have gotten over Eddie’s wild squad selection for France 2023. It is a vastly inexperienced group, Eddie openly preferring youth while shooting the wounded and putting veterans out to pasture (except of course for those particular injured or older players he personally likes).

Three wholly uncapped players – Blake Schoupp, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, and young Max Jorgensen – have been selected, while a further five – Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, and now starting 10 Carter Gordon – were only capped in the warm up matches this year. Gone, it seems, is the ‘smash and grab’ approach to bring back Bill this year – setting the Wallabies up for a home tournament in 2027 is now the priority.

But should we really be so pessimistic? I did a little digging, interested in finding out how other Wallaby world cup squads incorporated youth and inexperience and whether that bore any relation to their performances. So below I give you a survey of every Wallabies player to debut at a RWC or earlier in a RWC year, and whether they successfully trod the path to eternal glory. Big shout out to https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/ and my homeboy Wikipedia for the stats – I make no further claims regarding accuracy.

In 1987 a fancied Australian side prepared to jointly host the world with New Zealand. Anthony Herbert, Stephen James and Brian Smith debuted in a warm up game against South Korea earlier in the year, with all three featuring in the RWC. Herbert was selected liberally on the bench throughout the tournament, and Smith featured in run-on sides during the pool matches. Furthermore, Troy Coker debuted at Number 8 against England in the pool stages, going on to start every pool match as well as the semifinal and 3rd-place playoff. While Australia finished a disappointing (but still respectable) 4th that year, Coker would go on to appear 27 times for Australia and achieve much higher honours 1991…

Speaking of which, 1991 saw three players again debut in warm up matches – Bob Egerton, Marty Roebuck, and a certain young second rower named John Eales. All three would appear prominently in the RWC that year, becoming fixtures in the side that would go all the way, lifting Bill in front of Her Majesty and a defeated English side on (almost) home soil. An honourable mention also goes to David Nucifora, who debuted in the pool match against Argentina and would win his second (and last cap) in the very next game against Samoa. Eales, of course, would go on to become a legend of the gold jersey and achieve world domination once again as captain of one of the greatest Wallaby sides in history, culminating in the 1999 RWC victory.

1995 was a disappointing year for Australia, going out in the quarters of the cup. Three players debuted during the tournament – Michael Foley, Joe Roff and Daniel Manu – and while none featured in the losing quarterfinal, Foley and Roff would go on to magnificent test careers, including ultimate victory in the aforementioned…

1999! An incredible five players made their debuts in warm up matches that championship year, Messrs Nathan Spooner, Tiaan Strauss, Jim Williams, Mark Connors, and Rod Kafer. While Spooner would miss out, the others made the RWC squad and featured sporadically, Connors being selected on the bench for the final. Rod Moore and Scott Staniforth also debuted during the tournament, both against the USA, with centre Staniforth scoring two tries for his first cap.

Come 2003 and more young blood came through. Lote Tuqiri, Morgan Turinui, Dan Heenan and Al Baxter appeared in warm up matches, with only Heenan not making the RWC squad. Matt Dunning and John Roe debuted during tournament pool play against Namibia, with Roe scoring a try. Tuqiri, Baxter and Dunning would all feature the fateful squad that lost a thrilling final to Johnny Wilkinson’s right foot.

Things came crashing back to earth in 2007, which saw an early exit for Australia at the quarter final stages. Four players again debuted in warm ups, Julian Huxley, Sam Norton-Knight, Digby Ioane, and James Horwill, but only Huxley made the tournament squad, featuring twice. One Berrick Barnes also debuted during the pool match against Japan, the young flyhalf scoring two tries off the bench and going on to appear at the remaining pool matches and the quarter.

2011 saw some young blood given opportunities pre-tournament, including Rod Davies, Beau Robinson and Sitaleki Timani, but only Nick Phipps made the squad to feature once against lowly Russia. Australia finished a respectable third that year.

2015 saw another run to the final, but was ultimately lost with a much more experienced squad. Taqele Naiyaravoro appeared in a warm up but did not make the RWC cut, while Toby Smith also debuted earlier in the year to come off the bench in one pool match and the semifinal against Argentina.

It was a similar story experience-wise in 2019. Harry Johnson-Holmes, Isi Naisarani, Liam Wright and Rob Valetini featured in warm ups, but only Naisarani got on the plane, featuring prominently in tournament matches. Meanwhile Jordan Petaia was the only uncapped player in the squad, debuting in pool play against Uruguay on the wing, scoring a try, and playing all of Australia’s remaining matches for a disappointing quarterfinal exit.

So, to my untrained and not at all statistical eye, an interesting pattern appears to emerge. While Australia’s form has fluctuated, with decent tournament runs being made in earlier and later years, actual RWC wins seem to correlate strongly with squads possessing a significant number of inexperienced players either in that year AND/OR the previous tournament. Of all the historical squads, Eddie’s 2023 group seems to most closely resemble the 1999 crew – many players only brought into the side that year, a sprinkling of uncapped players, with all a possibility of featuring prominently in the tournament itself. Indeed in more recent years the debutants have dwindled, and while the result in 2015 was good, the ultimate prize has eluded us.

All this, to me, gives reason to hold out some hope. Yes, Eddie’s squad is a good omen for 2027. But on history, don’t rule out a good showing by these young bucks in France this year – particularly with a promising draw on our side. What do you think, GAGRS?