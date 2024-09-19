Wallaby Squad for Bledisloe #1.

Wallabies team to play New Zealand at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday September 21 at 3:45pm AEST
1. Angus Bell (31 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
2. Matt Faessler (10 Tests) – USQ Saint
3. Taniela Tupou (54 Tests) – Brothers Rugby
4. Nick Frost (19 Tests) – Hornsby Lions
5. Jeremy Williams (6 Tests) – Wahroonga Tigers
6. Rob Valetini (46 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
7. Fraser McReight (20 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies
8. Harry Wilson (c) (17 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils
9. Nic White (69 Tests) – Maitland Blacks
10. Noah Lolesio (23 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
11. Marika Koroibete (62 Tests) – Nasinu Secondary College, Fiji
12. Hunter Paisami (29 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club
13. Len Ikitau (33 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings
14. Andrew Kellaway (33 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby
15. Tom Wright (31 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles
Substitutes
16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (14 Tests) – Southern Districts
17. James Slipper (139 Tests) – Bond Pirates
18. Allan Alaalatoa (74 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors
19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (35 Tests) – Randwick
20. Langi Gleeson (7 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins
21. Tate McDermott (35 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club
22. Tom Lynagh (3 Tests) – University of Queensland
23. Dylan Pietsch (2 Tests) – Leeton Phantoms