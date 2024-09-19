Close Menu
0 Shopping Cart
Rugby

Wallaby Squad for Bledisloe #1.

HossBy 8 Comments
'Well we can't do any worse. I think'

Wallabies team to play New Zealand at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday September 21 at 3:45pm AEST

1. Angus Bell (31 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

2. Matt Faessler (10 Tests) – USQ Saint

3. Taniela Tupou (54 Tests) – Brothers Rugby

4. Nick Frost (19 Tests) – Hornsby Lions

5. Jeremy Williams (6 Tests) – Wahroonga Tigers

6. Rob Valetini (46 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

7. Fraser McReight (20 Tests) – Albany Creek Brumbies

8. Harry Wilson (c) (17 Tests) – Gunnedah Red Devils

9. Nic White (69 Tests) – Maitland Blacks

10. Noah Lolesio (23 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

11. Marika Koroibete (62 Tests) – Nasinu Secondary College, Fiji

12. Hunter Paisami (29 Tests) – Harlequin Junior Rugby Club

13. Len Ikitau (33 Tests) – Tuggeranong Vikings

14. Andrew Kellaway (33 Tests) – Hunters Hill Rugby

15. Tom Wright (31 Tests) – Clovelly Eagles

Substitutes

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa (14 Tests) – Southern Districts

17. James Slipper (139 Tests) – Bond Pirates

18. Allan Alaalatoa (74 Tests) – West Harbour Juniors

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (35 Tests) – Randwick

20. Langi Gleeson (7 Tests) – Harbord Harlequins

21. Tate McDermott (35 Tests) – Flinders Rugby Club

22. Tom Lynagh (3 Tests) – University of Queensland

23. Dylan Pietsch (2 Tests) – Leeton Phantoms

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

Related Posts