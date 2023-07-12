Thursday’s Rugby News – 13/7/23

Michael Hooper

Michael Hooper is Out

Yep looks like everyone called Hooper is out of Saturday’s test with injury. Michael’s withdrawal was announced late Wednesday.

In other World Rugby news, the continuing trend of ‘big name’ players announcing their immediate retirements as Frans Steyn announced his retirement from rugby.

Super Rugby News

The Brumbies have announced Harrison Goddard has signed until the end of 2025. The Gordon and ex Los Angeles Giltinis halfback played eight games for the Tahs in 2023. White is gone but with Ryan Lonergan and Klayton Thorn in the squad he’ll have to work for minutes.

In other SR news, the Western Force have bid farewell to Manasa Mataele, Folau Faingaa, Bryce Hegarty, Zach Kibirige, Gareth Simpson, Will Sankey and Rupeni Mataele. Might improve the lineout and penalty count a bit without FF but some good players leaving there, too.

Taniela Tupou on the charge

Australia A v Tonga

The Australia A team to face Tonga is announced:

Tom Lambert, Folau Faingaa, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Cadeyrn Neville, Lachlan Swinton, Brad Wilkin, Seru Uru, Jake Gordon, Bernard Foley, Corey Toole, James OConnor, Joey Walton, Lachlan Anderson, Jock Campbell.

Finishers/Substitutes/ Relacements/Reserves/Whatever:

Lachlan Lonergan, Angus Wagner, Sam Talakai, Ned Hanigan, Harry Wilson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ollie Sapsford, Josh Flook.

Looks a very interesting and competitive team. Stan Sports content team have announced Stan will be showing the Australia A v Tonga match. The broadcast time is not on Stan yet but the game starts at 12:00 noon Friday 14 July (AEST). Stan is also showing Australia U20 v Wales U20, playoff for 5th place, from 9:50 pm (kick off 10:00 pm) Friday 14 July so a good aperitif for the weekend.

Dave Wessels thoughts on Oz

Dave Wessels, currently Head of Rugby – Stormers, has tweeted these suggestions for fixing Aus rugby:

· More games. Seven home games (compared with the Stormers’ 40) isn’t financially sustainable. For this you need

· More teams, at least eight teams in a domestic competition of at least two rounds. For this you need

· More players. He considers average players are paid too much here due to lack of competition. To address this

· Have more foreign players which will also “generate hype and bring valuable IP”.

Interesting thoughts and for me a nice finish from Dave, even after Saturday’s demolition “….And by the way, I don’t think the Wallabies should be written-off as contenders for RWC just yet.”

Beast of Burden – Tendai Mtawarira

Springboks Team for This Weekend

The Springboks team for Auckland has been announced:

Steven Kitshoff, Bondi Mbobambi, Frabs Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth (C), Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Faf de Klerk, Damian Willemse, Makazole Mapimpi, Damien De Allende, Lukhanyp Am, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie Le Roux

Substitutes

Malcolm Marx, Thomas Du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Mannie Libbok.

That is some depth.

Five Eight Debuts

Carter Gordon made a flash debut with an excellent cameo on Saturday. He’s young and how does that compare with other Wallaby fly-halves?

The youngest on debut were 19 (Gregor George, Russell Fairfax, Ken Wright, Tony Melrose, Pat Howard) and the oldest Spencer Brown in 1953 at 31. When Gordon ran on last weekend he was 22, the most common age on debut (12 out of 63) with the average overall being 22 years 8 months. Noah for comparison was 20.

Melrose was dynamite on debut with a win against New Zealand, by the way. The competition at that time included Paul McLean, Ken Wright and Mark Ella so it was an achievement for the Parramatta player just to be selected. Another great loss to league at age 20, playing State of Origin two years later. After retiring from league he returned to rugby and played grade with Gordon. Home is where the heart is.

Eddie’s Dream Team for Argentina

Who has a clue what angels or demons lurk in that mind? My most vivid recollection of Eddie Mark I is that I didn’t understand most of what he said and neither of us were on drugs then. To be correct, Eddie Mark II has some impressive results behind him and we’d be happy even today to have the results that Original Eddie achieved.

Here’s the team I’m hoping he might select. Will he? Not a chance, but here’s some burley in the water. The team for this weekend ought to be named at some point today.

James Slipper

Dave Porecki

Allan Alaalatoa

Will Skelton

Nick Frost

Jed Holloway (Rob Leota’s a chance)

Fraser McReight (now I’m dreaming) (wrote this before both Hoopers were ruled out)

Rob Valetini

Tate McDermott (please, not another kickfest)

Carter Gordon (got to start some time and Portugal’s a long way away)

Marika Koroibete

Samu Kerevi

Len Ikitau

Mark Nawaqanitawase

Tom Wright (the Random Variable)

Relacements/Finishers/Reserves/Substitutes/Whatever

Matt Gibbon

Matt Faessler

Zane Nonggorr

Richie Arnold

Pete Samu

Nic White (not another kickfest, pleeeaaase. Nup. He’s not listening)

Quade Cooper

Reece Hodge (I’d like to fit in Pietsch but breakaway is well covered and we need centre back up and fullback and wing. The man’s a chameleon.)