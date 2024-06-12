Thursday Rugby News – Luckman’s Back From Injury, Noah Lolo Re- Signs, Teams for the Semis

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto says he will be ready to answer a call from Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, despite missing the back half of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Melbourne lock had a pin inserted in his foot after fracturing it in mid-April and had hoped to make his return this weekend if the Rebels made the semi-finals.

They were eliminated by the Hurricanes last Saturday, but the 27-year-old said he would be fit for Australia’s July two-Test series against Wales and a one-off match against Georgia.

It was no coincidence that Melbourne’s dip in form coincided with the injury to Salakaia-Loto, who was regularly among their best players.

Forming a promising line-out with youngster Josh Canham, Salakaia-Loto’s work-rate and general presence around the field helped put the Rebels on the front foot.

Before joining the now-defunct Rebels, Salakaia-Loto spent last year with English club Northampton, which he said helped him evolve as a player and person after nine seasons with Queensland.

Also able to shift into the back row, Salakaia-Loto played a match for Australia A last year but missed World Cup selection.

He said he was hungry to add to his 30 Tests under Schmidt, who has replaced Eddie Jones as Wallabies coach.

“I haven’t heard from him (Joe), but my thing is just to get back healthy and playing, as I haven’t played in eight or nine weeks,” Salakaia-Loto told AAP.

“I think if you ask anyone the question they would answer the same, that of course they’re good, but I don’t want to do the jersey any disservice.

“Hopefully I can get some minutes into the legs, whether that be club rugby or whatever, I’m sure I will find a way to get some footy.”

Salakaia-Loto had signed a two-year deal with Melbourne and had settled in with his wife and two daughters, so was saddened to have to find a new club.

“Not yet, still just figuring it all out and digesting what’s happened at the Rebels,” he said when asked of his future plans.

Re-signed Lolesio stakes claim for Wallabies No.10 role

The 24-year-old on Wednesday signed a contract extension keeping him with the Brumbies and Rugby Australia until the end of 2025.

After falling out of favour under former national coach Eddie Jones last year, Lolesio is back in contention for Wallabies squad selection under the new regime of Joe Schmidt.

The skilful five-eighth says he is a changed player and person after a challenging couple of years.

“If you would’ve asked me at the start of this year what I’ll be doing, I’d be 50-50 on staying or leaving,” Lolesio said.

“It was a real gut feeling for me to stay one more year and I’m just really enjoying my time, especially at the Brumbies.”

After his snubbing during the Wallabies’ dire 2023 World Cup season, Lolesio spent a transformative three-month stint in French rugby with Toulon.

“It’s probably the most critical experience I’ve had so far in my rugby career,” he said.

“Obviously last year with the Wallabies, stuff didn’t go my way. But again, I believe that everything happens for a reason and if I did make the Wallabies last year, I probably wouldn’t have gone to France and Toulon.

“My experience over there was awesome, I really enjoyed it.”

Lolesio says the French lifestyle put rugby into perspective and helped him grow on and off the field.

“I’ve tried to take my approach from France back to here at the Brums and really loosen myself up, just enjoy it and not put so much pressure on myself as I’ve probably done in the last few years,” he said.

“I feel I’ve been playing some consistent footy and hopefully I do the same again this Friday.”

Semi Final Teams For The Week and Then There Were Four

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v ACT Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland,

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, James Thompson, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes

BRUMBIES (1-15): James Slipper, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Rory Scott, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek, Sosefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Ollie Sapsford

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Fearless Prediction

As much as I would love to see the Brumbies get up this weekend, I think the 6 day turn around with a big day of travel yesterday in it will be too much.

Also don’t get me started on the influence that James Doleman will have on the outcome. The guy is just not up to Super Rugby standard.

Blues by 7

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Hurricanes v Chiefs at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

Angus Gardner debates the finer points of the laws of the game with TJ Perenara

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri-Rakete-Stones, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, James Tucker, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Richard Judd, Bailyn Sullivan

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Matt Kellahan

Fearless Prediction

If the Chiefs can replicate the execution of last week against the Reds they will win this game that was the best 40 of Rugby any team has played this year.

Having said that I expect it to be close with the Canes winning by less that a try.

Work is intervening on Hoss so expect a excellent contribution tomorrow.