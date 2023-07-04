There was movement at the station…

G’Day all.

Regular readers will spot that there’s been a spot of movement with a number of GAGR contributors hanging up their GAGR boots. There’s absolutely nothing sinister or untoward in this and zero hard feelings. All we can do is thank them for their service to this fine organ – they’ve been legends and I’m sure we’ll see them around the traps…

Of course this has opened up opportunity and already a number of fearless souls have volunteered to step into the breech for the glory of Aussie rugby – you’ll be reading more from them in the near future. If anyone else would like to put their hand up you can drop me a line matt@greenandgoldrugby.com

Now, back to baiting every pom I know about that last Ashes test…