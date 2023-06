The Dropped Kick-Off 88 – Super Who?

Super Rugby Pacific has come to an end, with the Crusaders winning their 306th title again. Yawn. Nick W, Nick H and Natho jump on their final pod before we dive into the international season and World Cup, where we talk:

The Wallabies RWC squad

Junior Wallabies

Wallaroos Pacific Four Series

Super Rugby Pacific wrap up

Should we have a Super Rugby draft?

Couple of swears here and there.