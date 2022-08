The Dropped Kick-Off 57 – Faf-ing Hell

The Dropped Kick-Off returns, and this time we a debut!

Nick H, Natho and Josh Murphy, coach of the Bathurst Bulldogs Women’s team jump on to talk the Wallabies win over the Springboks, the improved performance of the Wallaroos, our Sevens success, the Puma miracle in Christchurch, and more.

WARNING: occasional coarse language. Rugby chat is ok though.