The Dropped Kick-Off 48 – The To’omua Incident

It’s finals time in Super Rugby! Nick H hosts Natho and Nick W as they discuss the last round of Super Rugby Pacific, the Sevens wins, picking loose forwards for the England series and more. 

The Hot Topics:

  1. What happened over the last week of Super Rugby?
  2. Quarter Finals – which four are getting through?
  3. Player Depth analysis – which loose forwards are we taking into the England series?
  4. What caught our eye about the Sevens performances?
  5. What caught our eyes? Outlandish predictions and hottakes.
@Nick_Wasiliev

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

