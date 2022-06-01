The Dropped Kick-Off 48 – The To’omua Incident

It’s finals time in Super Rugby! Nick H hosts Natho and Nick W as they discuss the last round of Super Rugby Pacific, the Sevens wins, picking loose forwards for the England series and more.
The Hot Topics:
- What happened over the last week of Super Rugby?
- Quarter Finals – which four are getting through?
- Player Depth analysis – which loose forwards are we taking into the England series?
- What caught our eye about the Sevens performances?
- What caught our eyes? Outlandish predictions and hottakes.
