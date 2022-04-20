The Dropped Kick-Off 45 – If It Bleeds, We Can Kill It

The Dropped Kick-Off is back once again, and with Super Round upon us, Nick, Natho, Jack and Dylan come together to chat the Wallabies, Super Rugby, Super W and more!

Warning: Coarse Language

The Hot Topics

How are we shaping up heading into Super Round? So what’s going on with the whole debacle with Brad Thorn? The Super W final – what are we most excited for? Player Depth Analysis – Props & Hookers Predictions for the weekend?

Current Player Depth (in reference to Q4)