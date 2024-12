With the Wallabies done and dusted, the Dropped Kick-Off wraps up for it’s final episode of 2024.

Nick H, Nick W, Dylan and Andy come together to review the year, the Ireland match, and look ahead for Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies – it looks like some Lions are on the horizon.

WARNING: alcohol was involved, strong words were said. Warning also includes if you are easily triggered by mentions of Noah Lolesio.