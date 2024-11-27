Close Menu
The Dropped Kick-Off 139 – Metaphorical Hostage

To quote Nick Hartman last night, it was good while it lasted.

The Grand Slam dream might be over, but the Wallabies can still finish 2024 with a flourish in Ireland. The two Nicks and Natho return to chew the fat on the loss to Scotland, and ask how this Autumn tour makes them feel about the Lions next year.

WARNING: don’t listen to this podcast if swear words or bad South African accents easily offend you. If that does, suck it up and listen anyway, the world sucks and comedy is meant to be fun, and if you are easily that offended maybe that is more about you. Okay?! Jeez!

