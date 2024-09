The Bledisloe Cup is back in New Zealand for another year – but is all lost after a thrilling performance in Sydney.

Nick H, Nick W and Natho come together to review Bledisloe I, the highlights and lowlights of the result, and look ahead to Wellington. Are Australia on the brink of turning a corner under Joe Schmidt?

WARNING: We’re all very reasonable people who don’t swear and engage in inappropriate behaviour on podcast at all.