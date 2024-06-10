The Dropped Kick-Off 121 – Hong Kong Kebabs (with Kick Offs and Kick Ons)

Come to Hong Kong for the rugby and sightseeing. Stay for the quality kebabs.

With Super Rugby semis just around the corner, the two Nicks and Natho sit down to for a special episode of The Dropped Kick-Off, chewing the fat on the quarter finals and the semis. Nick H and Natho sit down for a very special chat with Aussie rugby podcast royalty in Kick Ons and Kick Offs’ own Adam Ashley-Cooper, Drew Mitchell and James ‘The Professor’ Rochford about their thoughts on the Wallabies, Super Rugby and their adventures in Hong Kong, plus discuss plans for an Aussie rugby podcast Mad Monday.

WARNING: a few naughty words. We’re 121 episodes deep, you clearly know that.

