The Chewsday Chew – singing in the rain (Ep19-2024)

Hello Cobbers. I hope this week sees you rested, fat, happy and a little silly as we roll into the Super Semi Finals. The previous weekends results were well covered by Brissy HERE, so I won’t rehash much, but rather will launch into a continuation of Nutta’s Aussie Team of Tourney from the Super series and name a Nutta’s Wobblies, have a general chat about some positional selections that came up in it, and perhaps dip some toes into country footy as it played out over the weekend at the NSW Country Rugby Championships. So without further ado…

Nutta’s Wobblies

Now, to refresh a few folk, here was my Super Team of the Series based on the week to week selections. Remember, the criteria for that was not based Wobbly eligibility. It was only that you played for an Aussie Super team. And you got 5pts for a starters jersey and 4 for a ressies if selected. Accordingly, after 15 weekends the side turned out to be:

Of course there are some problems in that side from a Wobblies standpoint. For instance, it’s domestically based only, says nothing of balance, or eligibility, or fit to whatever Joe Schmidt’s game-plan would likely be.

Firstly, we deal with the obvious; eligibility. That means Penie Ravia and Jeff T-Allen are goneski. But that’s largely ok as with both James Slipper tipped to be fit, and Allan Ala’alatoa re-entering fray, we are well served there. It is unfortunate we have no Angus Bell, and my heart goes out to the guy. But that’s the way it goes in professional sport. Interestingly, there has also been noise about 4-test ex-All Black Alex Hodgman coming into the squad. He is eligible (HERE). And he is handy and experienced. So he’s one to watch.

Secondly, looking back over Joe Schmidt’s tenure in different systems, and considering the almost universal Refereeing preference right now is overwhelmingly in-favour of the team in possession, I would say Joe will play a more narrow and ball-in-hand game, likely with heavy ball-runners coming ‘around the corner’ style for steam-roller type starter plays (‘narrow), before moving through probably two ‘crucifix’ or ‘T-Bone’ Distribution pods to unleash power-based wider runners. So big, ball-running forwards and twin Distributors will be his ‘thing’ I reckon. And whilst no-one can ignore speed, he will favour big lads in at least 3 of 11,13,14 & 15 jerseys I would say.

In the Locks, Lukan S-Loto was shaping as the premier Aussie Lock until his unfortunate foot injury. And he was being well supported by Jed Holloway. However we have seen some real class step up in jersies 4,5 & 19 this season. But while the likes of Josh Canham, Ryan Smith, Jeremy Williams, and Seru Uru all shone in Super, are they Test ready? To that end, the return to form of guys like Ned Hanigan, Darcy Swain & Izack Rodda were most timely.

One thing Australia does not ever seem to have to fret over are loose forwards. We breed them for fun. And when you look at our sister sports of Mungo and Aussie Rules, you can see the iconic long, rangey, abrasive ‘loosie’ on display across the nation. Our issue seems to be in picking the right mix. No7 and 8 pick themselves at the moment. The issue is 6. Now if it were me, the choice of Liam Wright is clear. But he’s not a ball-running basher. That’s why I think Joe will go to Leota. To that end, the battle for me is who takes jersey 20. And there are any number of names who could do it, but for me the versatility of Uru wins out.

And for the hell of it, I’m staying domestically based.

Put all that together and you get Nutta’s Wobblies (for now)…

James Slipper – he’s only 35 and particularly with Bell out, he’s the best we’ve got. Matt Faessler – last man standing, but deserves it nonetheless Allan Ala’alatoa – the best tight head we have, bar none, and my Captain Jed Holloway – hard-headed, grafter, worker and a good carrier Izack Rodda – starting to see a return to form Rob Leota – big, physical and hard hitting Fraser McReight – the best no7 getting about Bobby Valetini – picks himself Tate McDermott – is the best suited no9 for Joe’s likely gameplan Noah Lolesio – calm, takes the high percentages, slots goals and makes his tackles Corey Toole – Joe will favour size, but his outright speed will earn a spot Hunter Paisami – has added some great versatility to his bash game of late Len Ikitau – has earned it, and will suit Schmidts gameplan Dylan Pietsch – works hard and straight up Joe’s alley Tom Wright – big, hard running and seems to have maturity this season Billy Pollard – a case of last man standing gets him a crack Matt Gibbon – the 2nd best No1 we have Taniela Tupou – will be more effective off the bench Josh Canham – out-plays Frost in the toughness stakes and kills opposing lineouts Seru Uru – his versatility and capability coming off the bench will break games open Ryan Lonergan – is a better option than Nic White looking to the future Hamish Steward – the backline has size so needs distribution smarts off the bench Andrew Kellaway – his versatility may be his curse

Anyway, there is my 23 if we were playing next weekend, with domestically based players. Now, out with your knives and tell me why I’m wrong.

Around the campfires

For folks who don’t know, the weekend just passed, being the Kings Birthday Long Weekend in NSW, saw the annual NSW Country Rugby Championships held in Tamworth. Affectionately known as ‘Country Week’, this tournament has been running since Moses played for the Cairo Camels Under 6’s and is one of the last bastions of true ‘representative rugby’ in that the different zones of NSW Country pick their representative team to compete over the three days to establish who is the premier zone. As such, there were no country club games to report on otherwise (because everyone was in Tamworth).

2024 Country Champions – Central Coast Snr Men

In years gone by, the carnival was held in Sydney, allowing the country lads to come to the city for some, how should we say, ‘cosmopolitan and cultural exposure’ along with the footy. And so it was as a naive and innocent 18yr old in 1993 that I was lucky enough to be selected in what was then called the Riverina zone squad, and so attended the last Country Week in the city, before it shifted to Tamworth in 1994. We were housed at the old Coogee Bay Hotel, directly above Salina’s, and I roomed with a gnarled-up, hard-headed school-teacher Lock by name of Peter Townsend who made it his mission to ‘show me the sights’ of The Cross, Pitt St and a few other choice locations, and ‘edumacate’ me on matters nefarious. Naturally, being a good lad and avid student, I applied myself to such studies, at the hands of such a Master, diligently. And memories of that weekend remain some of the most head-shakingly humorous of my rugby career – and completely unprintable here.

2024 Country Champions – Central Coast Colts

This year in Tamworth, we saw the best Men’s, Women’s & Colts (U19’s) Country Rugby players compete to be crowned Country Champions. 9 Country Rugby zones attended, including Central Coast, Central North, Central West, Far North Coast, Illawarra, Hunter, Mid North Coast, New England and Western Plains, with selection into the Country Representatives teams being the Country Cockatoos, Country Corellas (Women), and Cockatoos Colts being on the line.

2024 Country Champions – Central West Women’s

As for results, at time of writing, match reports and weekend commentaries were thin on the ground. But what I can say is that it was a cracking weekend for Central Coast rugby:

Men’s Caldwell Cup – Central Coast 46 def Illawarra 43. In a cliffhanger of a final, the Central Coast boys kicked a penalty goal on full-time to get the mighty victory.

Women’s Thompson Cup – Central West 28 def Hunter 10

Colts Rowlands Cup- Central Coast 22 def Central West 18

Women’s Shield Final- Central Coast 09 def Illawarra 00

Richardson Shield- Central West 55 def Central North 20

And not to be left out, ACT country-rugby Southern Inland met the South Coast & Monaro zone head on for a hit out at Tumuts in/famous Bull Park. The day went heavily in Southern Inland favour by 69-7.

So it’s congratulations to all the winners, commiserations to all the losers, and a massive thanks to all who made it happen. And just remember that the Country Week carnival is one of the great expressions of the true nature of rugby. So if you ever get the chance to go, make sure you do.

Anyway, there it is for this week. I hope you all have a great few days and lock yourselves in to see the Brumby’s pull the upset and do-over the Auckland Blues with the whistle blowing at 5pm next Friday night. Failing that, remember to play hard, run straight, tackle brave and always remember that ‘Saturday is Rugby Day’ (somewhere).