The Chewsday Chew – Where’s my magician?

Hello Cobbers,

I write this in the aftermath of our 40-6 humiliation by Wales in RWC-2023 to officially make this Bill our worst on record. And while part of me is heartbroken, part of me knew this day was coming. In-fact, part of me WANTED us to be sent home from the pools as I couldn’t bear another 2015 wherein a ‘good’ World Cup was enough for everyone to paper-over the glaring deficiencies in our domestic game. We needed this.

Firstly, Congratulations Wales. Welsh rugby has had its own well-documented issues. But when it counted, they stood up and did their jobs. Against us, we saw a team who were hardly flash or spectacular, but who had the wherewithal to feel us out, exploit our frailties and leave us floundering like fish on a river bank; flapping around working hard, but achieving nothing. So full balls to them and theirs.

As for us, much is being, and will be, said by others more qualified than I in the coming days (what say you Matt Burke?). But even as no-but a wee little fish of scant regard, I’ll still have my say as a player, a subs-payer and as one of those foolishly silly enough to still hold faith with my code and remember with fondness a game we once knew how to play.

And up front, I’ll also say that I truthfully don’t believe anyone gets up in the morning, looks in the mirror and says “Gee, I wonder how I can bugger things up today?” be they players, coaches or executive. But in that, I’m also reminded of my dad who would say “Boy, what’s done is done. All I can change is what happens next.” So beyond short-term recriminations and a regroup before we play Portugal, we need to ask some serious questions and find a serious path forward for our game.

We need a hard look in an unforgiving mirror.

The Playing group: What we saw today was the culmination of 20yrs of systematic dumbing-down of our players and play, from the very first levels of club coaching, through pathway selection, and all the way up to the once-mighty Wallabies themselves. We saw this inflicted to the point where no one on that field today could even recognise the problems at play, let alone identify how to fix them, leave aside muster the troops to do so.

Specifically with our Wallabies what did we see? We saw they could not manage to string together even one single thread of semi-intelligent play among the lot of them. We saw ourselves deconstructed to the point where we gave up a ruck penalty off the very 1st phase itself (Hooper). We saw a poorly positioned inside defender (Ducky) fall off a basic cover-defending tackle so-creating the opening try. We saw, amongst other pearls, disregarding 3pts from directly in-front of the sticks (Porecki). And I note the irony when this was criticised by none other than Michael Hooper himself in the aftermath. We saw line breaks where the carrier only looked one way (Ducky again). We saw attacking lineouts where players literally fell over each other (Frost & Leota) and the Hooker threw it in anyway (Porecki). We saw wingers at first receiver (Koroibete) throw cut-out passes straight into touch. We saw restarts go out on the full as we also saw restart receptions go to mauls then lost to scrum. Do I need to continue?

All up we saw lots of no-doubt genuine effort, wrapped in rudderless ineptitude multiplied by non-existent cohesion and squared by a lack of a clue. What didn’t we see? Connection, confidence or anyone with a clue in how to tactically manage a game or lead men.

Ok, so what of the people who put them there and manage them?

The Coaching group: Here we saw the most visible culmination of the Titanic-level disaster that was years in the making. Again, I don’t doubt their effort. Eddie Jones is apparently a very hard working man (so I’m told). But Eddie Jones 2.0 is Wobbly Coach number 9 since 2000 (including EJ1.0), so I’m not sure what I was expecting. But I was certainly expecting some sort of social contract with we supporters. Most glaringly, I was hoping to see some clear game plan, or team selection methodology at least. However what we witnessed was a regime that created no gel, no flow, no tactical foundation and no leadership. Regarding the coaching, here are some more specific thoughts in a somewhat random order:

When we struggle with playmakers, we decide to leave the proven playmakers of Cooper and Lolesio out completely for the likes of Gordon and Donaldson, who while both clearly talented, neither had remotely demonstrated proficiency to warrant primacy of selection.

We saw a host of players left out for being injured, but a host of others taken who were injured (and then got injured again).

Our in-tournament training load was reportedly up to 50% heavier than other squads? When the tournament was actually on? Really?

We saw how many Captains exactly? So, who exactly is leading the squad? And the one leader we saw in-action (QC after the Melbourne All Black loss), got cut?

We saw big-game big-talk about scrum and lineout and technical excellence, but then almost a total lack of specialty reserves (ie if we’re short on tightheads, then where was Ollie Hoskins?).

But then we see a gross over-investment in utility instead (eg Vunivalu and the palaver about Pietsch)?

We saw a coaching pack of how many? Which involved netball, chess, and an array of mungo specialists, but had what rugby credentials exactly? Why? Perhaps because they had all left the building? I wonder why?

But most of all, we saw brash, unashamed arrogance from Boss Man Jones, on constant full blast, constantly shifting the focus, constantly castigating the unbelievers who dared to question his anointment, who talked about ‘accountability’ and ‘results’ and ‘smash and grab victory’ but who could not deliver a bloody thing other than continual upset, dislocation and embarrassment. And whom, it turns out, was likely already talking to others about his next gig.

What did we see? Lots to confuse, lots to question and lots that made no sense with absolutely zero avenues to answer such questions. What didn’t we see? Consistency, confidence, development of player skills or any team cohesion.

Ok, so that’s the crew of the Titanic. What about those who designed and floated her?

Executive Leadership: Most importantly for me, over the last 20yrs we have seen an executive body that continuously relied on smoke & mirrors and snake-oil sales tactics to escape serious addressing of foundational buttressing of our game. To me, this is where the true culpability lies. Why? Because these are the guys (and gals) who lead the show, set the tone, plot the course and who carrot/stick those who execute at the tactical level. I’m reminded of the immortal words of John Connolly: “I don’t blame you son, I blame the dic&$ead who picked you.”

Simply consider that since 2000 we have seen 9 Chairmen of Aussie Rugby (be it ARU or RA), matched by having 9 CEO’s alongside them. That’s not even 2.5yrs each for all of them. Really? That revolving door is the basis of our leadership and vision? That’s not leadership. That’s just embarrassing. But it also tells us things.

Let’s call some truth out: it was common knowledge that we (as in Aussie rugby) had more than $400million in cash in the old ARU coffers after the World Cup and BIL Tour of the early 2000’s. And we saw all that evaporate under the leadership of CEO’s Flowers, O’Neill and Pulver alongside Chairmen Tuckey through to Hawker. It was such a time of spending that it left poor ‘ol Billy Pulver to muster the audacity only bankers possess to impose direct levies on grass-roots club-warriors in 2014, via their subs, to keep the game afloat. Be clear, those lads between them lost/spent/misplaced the thick end of half a billion bucks in under 10yrs, in what was (is) still an overwhelmingly amateur game. And somehow that was a-judged as fine, ok, acceptable. No one went to jail. And THESE were the guys who then took money away from grass-roots rugby because they thought clubs would ‘just piss it up against the wall’. Fair dinkum.

Seriously, did someone have their hand directly in the till? Or were our Masters & Betters just not paying attention to who did? I’m not sure which scenario is worse. But either way, there’s living and breathing governance and long-term planning for you eh?

Now, folk may say I’m living in the past and question why am I still cross at them. Well it’s because it was those folk who set the scene for today. But don’t worry, our current mob aren’t exactly covering themselves in glory either. How so? A quick list may be useful:

We still see no recognisable 3 rd tier to develop and warehouse talent.

tier to develop and warehouse talent. Meanwhile our losses of male talent to overseas and rival codes is only surpassed by the rate of knots by which we lose women to NRLW and AFLW.

We have zero free-to-air presence. Everything is behind paywalls. Exclusionary much?

We have an absolute absence of coaching development pathways. That shows.

We have an absolute absence of referee pathways. That also shows.

We refuse to move the game into new demographics. I won’t flog west Sydney again today.

We refuse to move the game into new geographies. Well I tried not to…

All we seem to see or care about is the continuing infatuation with shrinking pockets of east-coast blue-bloods to the exclusion of all else.

Need I go on?

And in the midst of all that garbage, we see self-aggrandizing, echo-chambered, back-slapping, wherein our National Leader says and does things like:

Sack Dave Rennie over Zoom (classy) less than 12mths before a World Cup because a shiny new toy popped up unwanted in an English pawn shop window (Eddie Jones).

Actually speaks about the above behaviour with pride on national radio saying “I would rather we have somebody who’s really tough and we win World Cups, than we have a Kumbaya session, everyone holds hands and we fail.” Well how did that work out for us?

Promises (or at least signs-off) $5million a year of money we don’t have for a private-school, league player but yet won’t muster some shekels to get a few Wallaroos back home who are stuck in Canada?

Has public slag-a-thons with rival codes (Peter V’landys).

Pontificates that “The profile of rugby has gone through the roof already and fans, sponsors and players will react accordingly” and then tells others that if they don’t like how the Wobblies are going, that we shouldn’t watch, as though WE are the one’s with the problem who need to be castigated and cast off.

are the one’s with the problem who need to be castigated and cast off. Then as late as last week, our Leader tries some ‘whataboutism’ and a real-time gaslight-shift to say ‘Oh well, y’know, it’s all about 2027 anyway…’ after all the pulver palaver to sack and pay-out first Izzy Folau (again because of lack of governance basics) and then Dave Rennie and all the big talk about ‘smash and grab’ of World Cup victories? I guess I’m just lucky I didn’t shell $15-20k to go to France eh?

And this is just the screamingly obvious public stuff. True watchers of our game know I have barely scratched the surface here.

Imagine the conversation with a major sponsor or Private Equity Investor right about now? Tell me McHamish, in return for my investment, about how you’ve grown the game? Tell me about your successes? Tell me about how you’re future-proofing your sport? Christ Almighty we would do better to send in Beavis and Butthead to convince folk we could ‘score’ at least something, and are a serious and viable entity in the worlds toughest sports market.

Conclusion: I can rail all I want. It doesn’t change where we are. So, channeling my old man again, what do we change?

We consistently show we have talent. We consistently show we can get an audience. We have those things seemingly in spite of ourselves. But what do we need?

For a start, we need no more bravado please. No more grandiose promises or snake-oil peddling by loud mouthed used-car salesmen. Let’s have a taste of facta non verba quiet dignity and humility for a while – just for something different yeh?

Secondly, at a really basic, fundamental level, we desperately need to move away from the top-down, Sydney-centric, paternal-patronising wagon-circling. We’ve been fed ‘top down’ crap for too long and we’re over it.

What is needed is an effort that genuinely grows the game. A ground-swell of numbers, participation and community will bring wider engagement. Wider engagement will bring sponsors and more people. That momentum brings sustainable, authentic success up and through, built on a solid foundation. You want an example? Look at AFL. Forget grass roots. They own the sub-terrania up. You want the opposite example? Look at the hollowing-out of the mungo pyramid and what happens to your playing base and ranks when you only focus on the top.

From THAT we will at least have a game that goes forward, takes folk on a journey and wins more than it loses. If not, we get to .remain the embodiment of Hans Christian Andersen’s ‘The Emperor’s new clothes’ but with the added complication that the crowd knows the joke and aren’t laughing.

Who will lead that change? McHamish? Phil Waugh? I doubt it. Why? Because they and their ilk all come from the same rarified, self-congratulatory, insular clique-dom that built this house of cards in the first place. What is needed is a breath of fresh air;