SIX NATIONS: ROUND 3

Sorry folks you’re stuck with me, Keith again for the round 3 review.

My predictable round 2 was far from it, with the SDs doing their best to sabotage the championship plans of Les Bleus. Ireland did enough to beat the Jocks at Murrayfield and keep their bid for a third straight championship on track. And mean while Wales went from bad to worse. Enough preamble, let’s crack on.

Wales

Having received a good number of shoeings in S Wales in my rugby playing days it’s difficult to sympathise with their plight but crikey they are having a rough time both on and off field. Fourteen straight defeats is the longest that I can recall and I have a very long memory. I suppose that Gatland was on borrowed time but respect to him for leaving on his own terms, not leaving a stink like Eddie left behind when the SDs gave him the boot. Can’t say that I know anything about their interim coach Matt Sheratt so it will be interesting to see his team selection.

Team : 1 Smith, 2 Dee, 3 John, 4 Rowlands, 5 Jenkins, 6 Reffell, 7 Morgan, 8 Faletau, 9 T Williams, 10 Anscombe, 11 Mee, 12 B Thomas, 13 Llewellyn, 14 Rogers, 15 Murray

Replacements : 16 Lloyd 17 G Thomas, 18 H Thomas, 19 T Williams, 20 Wainright, 21 R Williams, 22 Evans, 23 Roberts.

Well stone me, talk about a new broom sweeping clean. New man Sheratt has changed virtually half the side that lost to Italy. The Welsh have a new front row, Anscombe is back in the 10 jersey with Ben Thomas moving to his preferred position at centre. There is a debut for 21 yr old Ellis Mee on the wing, Llewellyn of Gloucester joins his teammate Anscombe at 13 and Murray takes over from the injured Liam Williams at full back.

Ireland

Not a bad start for Simon Easterby with Ireland well on track to win three championships on the bounce with a Grand Slam to boot. As has been said elsewhere their high standard has slipped a notch or two but they are still a good team.

Team: 1 Porter, 2 Sheehan, 3 Clarkson, 4 J McCarthy, 5 Beirne, 6 O’Mahony, 7 van der Flier, 8 Conan, 9 Gibson-Park, 10 S Prendergast, 11 Lowe, 12 Ringrose, 13 Henshaw, 14 Hansen, 15 Osborne

Replacements: 16 G McCarthy, 17 Boyle, 18 Bealham,19 Ryan, 20 C Prendergast, 21 Murray, 22 Crowley, 23 Aki

A changed side for this clash with players dropping out and injured players returning. Up front with Kelleher and Conan injured, Sheehan and Conan return. Sheehan takes the captains armband. Clarkson is a straight swap for Bealham at tight head and Joe McCarthy returns to the engine room. In the backs, Osborne debuts at full back, Hansen returns having recovered from his injury and Ringrose replaces Bundee Aki who is benched. There are a couple of new faces on the bench with debuts for Gus McCarthy and Cian Prendergast, Sam’s brother.

Fearless prediction – A good number of changes for both sides but such is the strength of Irish rugby at the moment those changes should not affect the outcome. Wales will be hoping for a strong performance to stabilise a ship that is badly listing. Can’t see anything other than win for the Men in Green as they march inexorably to another championship.

England

Quelle surprise. My prediction for a comfortable French win went out of the window. Forget all the crap posted elsewhere about Les Bleus butchering scoring opportunities, that’s rugby. The SDs applied pressure up front and it worked a treat. For the first time in a good while they put in an 80 min performance and won the game in the 79th minute with a beautifully worked try that was simplicity in itself. Maybe fitness is not the issue after all. Borthers got his selection and use of replacements just about right.

Team: 1 Genge, 2 Cowan-Dickie, 3 Stuart, 4 Itoje, 5 Chessum, 6 Earl, 7 T Curry, 8 Willis, 9 Mitchell, 10 F Smith, 11 Sleightholme, 12 Slade, 13 Lawrence, 14 Freeman, 15 M Smith

Replacements: 16 George, 17 Baxter, 18 Heyes, 19 Hill, 20 Cunningham-Smith, 21 B Curry, 22 Randall, 23 Daly

Well there’s new. Virtually an unchanged team. Chessum comes in at lock for the injured Martin, who having been dropped to the bench has succumed to injury and is replaced by young tyro Ted Hill. Having played a full game maybe MS will move on from rocks and diamonds. He will be sorely tested by Russell’s kicking and Van de McMerwe breathing down his neck.

Scotland

I must admit that I was hoping for the Scots to pull off a home win against the Irish but alas it was not to be. Townsend will be less than chuffed with the performances of some of his star players notably Finn Russell who had one of those games that he will want to forget. Both he and Darcy Graham suffered a clash of heads and went off for HIAs and did not return. Whether they will be available for this game is open to conjecture. If they’re not it will be a major blow for the Jocks. Needless to say this is a must win game for the Scots to keep their Championship hopes on track and put one over on the Auld Enemy.

Team: 1 Schoeman, 2 Cherry, 3 Z Fagerson, 4 Gray, 5 Gilchrist, 6 Ritchie, 7 Darge, 8 Dempsey, 9 White, 10 Russell, 11 van der Merwe, 12 Jordan, 13 Jones, 14 Rowe, 15 Kinghorn

Replacements: 16 Ashman, 17 Sutherland, 18 Hurd, 19 Skinner, 20 Brown, 21 M Fagerson, 22 Dobie, 23 McDowell

Stop the press! Finn Russell passed fit to face the dreaded English. Like that wasn’t going to happen. Darcy Graham not so lucky and is replaced by Kyle Rowe. Other than that, it’s just a case of players swapping places. Schoeman comes in for Sutherland and Ritchie for Matt Fagerson. The Jocks do have a talented side and Townsend will be looking for a big improvement after the home defeat against the Irish.

Fearless prediction – Twickers has been a happy hunting ground for the Men in Skirts for a number of years and they’ll be hoping to continue that winning run. The SDs will have something to say about that and after a stirring victory against the Frogs, will be looking for another 80 min performance to get them over the line. Will it be Bannockburn or Culloden? One thing is certain. It will be close and no quarter will be asked or given.

Italy

Queseda the coach will be happy with the way the tournament has gone thus far. It’s a pity that the weather for both their games was pretty ordinary as I’d been looking forward to seeing their talented back line running the ball. Go the Azzuri!

Team: 1 Fischetti, 2 Lucchesi, 3 Ferrari, 4 N Cannone, 5 Ruzza, 6 Negri, 7 Lamaro, 8 L Cannone, 9 Page-Relo, 10 P Garbisi, 11 Gesi, 12 Menoncello, 13 Brex, 14 Capuozzo, 15 Allan

Replacements: 16 Nicotera, 17 Spagnolo,18 Riccioni,19 Lamb,20 Zuliani, 21 Vintcent, 22 A Garbisi, 23 Trulla

Italy have made just two changes to the side that defeated Wales, with Simone Gesi coming in on the wing for the injured Monty Ioane and hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi replacing Giacomo Nicotera, who drops to the bench.

France

Galthie’s men will be smarting after that one point loss to England, a defeat that will put their Championship hopes in jeopardy with a difficult away trip to Dublin to come. The Italians might just find themselves on the receiving end of a thumping.

Team : 1 Gros, 2 Mauvaka, 3 Atonio, 4 Guillard, 5 Flament, 6 Cros, 7 Boudehent, 8 Alldritt, 9 Dupont, 10 Ramos, 11 Bielle-Biarrey, 12 Moefana, 13 Barassi, 14 Attissogbe , 15 Barre

Replacements: 16 Marchand, 17 Baille, 18 Aldegheri, 19 Taofifenua, 20 Roumat, 21 Jegou, 22 Jelonch, 23 Lucu.

Galthie has made a swag of changes to the CESMs. Fly-half Jalibert and wing Penaud have been dropped with Ramos moving to number 10 with Barre at full back and Attissogbe on one wing alongside try machine Bielle-Biarrey. Up front Flament makes his first appearance of the tournament alongside Guillard in the second row. Galthie has also opted for a 7-1 split on the bench, with scrum-half Maxime Lucu the only recognised back among the replacements.

Fearless prediction- the weather forecast for Rome is bright sunshine so o excuses, let’s hope for an entertaining game. Both teams have a strong set of forwards but the French have the better set of replacements and that will be vital in the later stages of the game. Classy backs on both sides as well. I want to see Capuozzo and LBB with ball in hand in space. As my old mate Jean Luc would say “Make It So”. Odds on a French win to set them up for Dublin.