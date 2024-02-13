0 Shopping Cart
NSW Waratahs

Reds v ‘Tahs in Pictures

Shane SullivanBy No Comments9 Views
Hunter Paisami runs the ball

Green and Gold rugby regular Stephen Tremain travelled to Roma on the weekend to check out all the action from the festival. We thought we would highlight the photos he has graciously sent us to use on the site. Happy also went for the weekend, but all we got was a few fuzzy images off his phone.

Phil Waugh
Joe Schmidt and Tim Horan
Harry McLaughlin-Phillips clears the ball from a ruck
Mark Nawaqanitawase fends off Josh Flook
Tate McDermott box kicks under pressure from Miles Amatosero
Jock Campbell offloads
Angus Bell runs the ball
Tim Ryan and Dylan Pietsch contest a kick
Seru Uru and Mark Nawaqanitawase contest a restart
Jake Gordon snipes
Queensland Reds with Santos Cup and winners cheque
Teddy Wilson kicks
