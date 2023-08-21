Newtta’s News 22/8/23

Wallaroos

Yesterday Charlie covered the coordinated online messages by the Wallaroos, as did 50 or more news outlets. Later on Monday, Nine’s Wide World of Sport had an article containing a response from RA. You’ll be pleased to know that Rugby Australia is having meetings with appropriate people about taking steps of a yet to be specified kind in the general direction of improving things.

“Rugby Australia will continue to involve the Wallaroos playing group, through RUPA (Rugby Union Players Association), in all planning and developments regarding investment in Women’s Rugby,” the statement read.

“We are taking steps towards a fully professional future for the Wallaroos and investing more broadly in women’s rugby across national and community competitions – and we know we have a way to go.

“In line with RA’s commitment to incorporate players on this journey, RA will continue to meet with the elected Super W representatives from each Super W team, the RUPA Women’s Player Director, and the Wallaroos leadership group to listen and work together, to support our female athletes and their coaching and support teams.”

All Blacks have some injuries and want to make a statement

Planet Rugby has a summary, but Ill summarise it so you don’t need to read it:

Shannon Frizell tweaked a hamstring and is set to miss their Rugby World Cup opener against France. Bridie Retallick is has still not recovered from his kneww injury and will also miss the France game.

Ian Foster said it’s important for the All Blacks to make firm statement ahead of the global showpiece.

I say let them state all they want before the global showpiece. That’s the best time for them to do it.

Steven Hansen hears the Wallabies call

Is he going to play in his favored positions of 12 or 13? Or has his years of exposure to skills coaching make him suitable as a back up for Carter Gordon in case of injury? Rugby.com.au has the answer.

And the answer is “no”, but he is going to join the Wallabies’ coaching staff for a bit. Just to help out. Unpaid, and no pity involved.

He has been out of the All Blacks set up for nearly 4 years, and there are plenty of much faster switches from team to team (Eddie Jones for example), but it sparked a thought that with coaches going from place to place, how much team IP can there possibly be in rugby, and what could the nature of it be? They all watch and analyze each other play. How much is invocative training techniques? How much match plans?

Rebels on way to Japan

Rugby.com.au reposts a Rebels Media release announcing that the Rebels have organized a trip to Japan 8-15 October to further rugby in both countries.

The Rebels and Liners alliance began as the most significant partnership ever established between an Australian Super Rugby Club and a Japanese company in 2019, with the partnership having the clear ambition of improving the on-field performance, growing the game and commercialisation of both Clubs in their respective markets.

The market leading partnership has since blossomed to see the exchange of high-performance staff, player pathways, the sharing of IP, strong commercial and trade opportunities, plus growing the game across both Melbourne and Osaka, using rugby as a catalyst to make strong contributions to the local community.

Tremendous stuff., and there are 12 more paragraphs of equally similar tremendousness eg “strengthening the playing group’s cohesion will be an invaluable experience for the Rebels.” And “providing the Rebels the opportunity to deepen its ties with the local community, showing gratitude through a variety of initiatives”

But when are they playing? Are they playing? I’m not sure, but I suppose they are. It seems they did play last time they went, so surely they are this time too.

It’s probably not so important to talk about match dates when the embracement of diverse cultures and alliances that have stood the test of time all the way since 2019 are being realised and enhanced.

This is the End, and maybe a Beginning

No Choosday Choo today. Unlike last week, the analysis couldn’t be finished while driving home from work. The other drivers weren’t getting out of the way so much. It will likely appear at a random time in the not too distant future.

I understand that Nutta will probably be back on G&GR next Tuesday morning, perhaps with his Noodle, or his Chewsday Chew, or something new. I might pop up with things from time to time, or fill in or something. Hope to see you all around.

I’d also like to thank Charlie for the help and encouragement he has provided over the last couple of months, but also longer term, for his work in general on G&GR. He’s one I’d like to see around.