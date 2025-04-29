In news that will delight some and have others less than enamoured, some rugby sites and columnists reporting that Rugby Australia has confirmed the appointment of the new Wallabies Head Coach. And I can confirm on these pages that Michael Cheika as not being that person. Instead RA has reportedly gone with little-known, won nothing, coach of the Queensland Peoples Republic of Queensland side, Les Kiss.

The news comes after RA taking a ‘Pulver 48-72 hour’ period (3 months) to reach a decision. In an unexpected twist thought, Kiss will remain at the Reds until the completion of SRP 2026, thus fulfilling his contractual obligations. In doing so, St Joe has agreed to extend his time as head current through until the middle of next year. He will remain head coach for the Rugby Championship, the Northern Tour and oversee the Wallabies program for the first half of the 2026 season. This would seem a win for pragmatism, cost saving for RA and provide for the QRU to make appropriate inquiries, before they settle on their next head coach.

It would seem a considered and sensible decision for all, although a shorter ‘runway’ for Kiss into the 2027 RWC. Although many will recall, Mr M Cheika took a team all the way to the finals, only to watch All Black #24 Nigel Owens stiff us. Which does pose the question about who really should have got the gig this time. Hmmmm.