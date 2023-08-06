Monday’s Rugby News – 7/8/23

Welcome, GAGRs, to Australia’s premier rugby union website for another instalment of rugby news. We’ll have a gander at all the matches from the weekend which just about sums up the news… so ‘Happy Monday’ to you all!

WALLABIES v ALL BLACKS

All Blacks 23 def Wallabies 20 – match report here

The Wallabies started on fire as they raced out to a 17-3 lead at half-time in search of their first win in NZ over the All Blacks in over 20 years. I can tell you I was pretty excited when I put my phone down to go and referee my 2nd grade game here in Melbourne. Alas, by the time I’d finished running the line for Dewar, and stupidly opened my Rugby Xplorer app to check results of other Dewar games, I was sorely disappointed once more.

In the end, yet again, it seems that the Wallabies found a way to lose a game rather than a team doing amazingly well to come back. Now, the ABs clearly had some major players ‘resting’… but I’d consider a lot of those starting would likely be in the running for most other international sides, so hardly a ‘B’ side by any stretch of the imagination. Indeed, like the Wobs, a few players are only an injury away from being the next Stephen “Beaver” Donald.

“It’s no good, it’s a bad feeling,” Jones said to Stan Sport after the game. “We should’ve won that game. We did enough to win that game but we didn’t have the capacity to do the simple things right. We obviously got in trouble in the scrum that cost us a few penalties, a few roll-aways and then our support play dropped off. It’s all things we’re responsible for and that’s what (is) disappointing. We played with such intent and focus in the first half and the second half we couldn’t.”

Whilst it seems so much is coming together and improving, there is still much to do. Things are settling though, and when it comes to knock out rugby, who bloody knows.

It was pleasing to see some players really take their opportunities. I’ve been saying Tom Hooper’s name for the past 18 months, so I’m, naturally, delighted to be vindicated. I was delighted for Faessler, too. Uelese is a plonker who, after six years, has shown bugger all development and maturity. He may well have booked his ticket to France, too. I do wonder, though, if the solution to the Wallaby kicking woes isn’t staring us right in the face. He may not have played much, if any, test rugby… but Ryan Lonergan is probably the best of Nic White plus a little bit of Tate… and can kick the ball through the goals on a regular basis. Perhaps the Bill 2023 is too early… but look for him post-RWC for sure.

With the Wallaby RWC squad set to be named on Thursday at some point, it’ll be interesting to see who is named, injury pending. Michael Hooper may yet have played his last game, especially as a player who is already injured would be a liability in a Bill selection. Further, Kerevi seems to have broken his hand and Pone is still lazy and soft. I’m sure Eddie has his cunning plan all ready to go!

RWC Warm-up Matches

Springnoks 24 def Pumas 13 – match report here

Tries by wings Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie have helped a much-changed South Africa to a 24-13 victory over Argentina in their Rugby World Cup warm-up clash in Buenos Aires, ruining a major milestone for home hooker Agustin Creevy, who played his 100th test match – well deserved milestone for one of the game’s good servants.

The Springboks made 13 changes for the game with several players given a chance to impress before coach Jacques Nienaber names his 33-player World Cup squad on Tuesday. Another squad that’ll be interesting to note, particularly as they’d be in a ‘pool of death’ themselves.

I must say, the Argentine’s away strip is bloody good. The Saffas… yeah, I’d be leaving that behind for sure!

Scotland 25 def France 21 – match report here

Scotland have come from 21 – 3 behind to defeat a largely second-string French side in Edinburgh. Whilst it’s always good to get the runs on the board, it may come at a cost with Zander Fagerson earning himself a vino for a poor clean out on one of the Frogs. The Scots must keep marching on, especially with games against Ireland and South Africa approaching in the RWC pool stage.

Wales 20 def England 9 – match report here

Well, apparently the Wallabies aren’t the only basket case side going at the moment, with the Soap Dodgers getting done by the Taffs. Of course, this certainly wasn’t a starting RWC side from the Unwashed, but a few players will certainly be nervously awaiting the squad announcement on Monday to see if their dreams are realised… or crushed. Indeed, the Guardian reports that Steve Borthwick, the SD’s version of Eddie Jones as the saviour of their chances, needs a vastly different script to what he has laid down. Indeed, Owen Farrell, in his absence, probably proved he’s indispensible – for now. It’ll be an interesting announcement with the Wallabies, assuming everything goes well, likely to face the stinky SOBs at some point.

Fiji 35 def Japan 12 – match report here

A formidable Fijian side have taken down Japan 35-12 to secure a clean sweep at the final game of the Pacific Nations Cup in front of a packed crowd at Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Stadium.

Fiji were dominant throughout Saturday’s clash, punishing Japan after the home side were reduced to 14 men early in the first half when flanker Lappies Labuschagne was shown a red for contact to the head of centre Vilimoni Botitu. Typical Saffa grubbiness…

Samoa 34 def Tonga 9 – match report here

Samoa have run in four tries as they continued their preparations for the Rugby World Cup with a 34-9 bonus-point win over Tonga in the final round of the Pacific Nations Cup in Apia.

“It was a real arm-wrestle in that first half,” Samoa skipper Michael Ala’alatoa said.

“We knew the Tongans were going to bring a physical game, but we were able to withstand that pressure in the first half and score some points and build some cohesion in the second.”

Tonga, who struggled to get their potent backline moving, had to settle for three penalties.

Ireland 33 def Italy 17 – match report here

Ireland coach Andy Farrell has played down the severity of injuries suffered by Jack Conan, Jimmy O’Brien and Craig Casey during his team’s “clunky” Rugby World Cup warm-up win over Italy. Caelan Doris shone for the Six Nations champions with two tries in a 33-17 victory in Dublin on Saturday in which Dave Kilcoyne, Stuart McCloskey and replacement Cian Healy were also on the scoresheet.

USA 31 def Romania 17 – match report here

The USA Men’s Eagles were dominant in the first half of their first of three August test matches tonight, scoring a 31-17 win over Romania in Bucharest. Considering the Romanians are heading to the Festival of the Bill and the Yanks are not… well, it doesn’t bode well!

With nine debut players on the roster on Saturday, the team was looking to build young player confidence and parlay veteran experience as they build up the next four years. Their first match out of the gates proved that these new caps have a lot to bring into the new era.

Uruguay 26 def Namibia 18 – no match report sorry. Only a full-length video available.

Hollie Davidson

A wee video you might like to look at here.

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be looking at the referees for the RWC 2023 in greater detail. Only 32 days to go until the first whistle!