Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #37: The Calm Before the Storm.

Here we go G&GRs, and it’s that pause before the drop, the calm before the storm: the first Wallabies test is 6 days away. I don’t know about you guys and gals, but I love test season. The crew gathers at ‘Chateau Brisney’, everyone brings a main and a few bottles of red. Of late these have been rather dour affairs when Mrs. Brisney has suggested the guests leave early as I sit there inconsolable and mumble ‘farking’ quietly to myself. This year, I get the feeling that the tide will turn.

So, let’s rip into some updates that occurred over the weekend, including some key injuries and St Joe thinning the squad down. So strap yourself in, grab a big cup of you know what ☕, and let’s get ready for test season.

Key Injuries

Kurtley Beale – As reported on the shouty site, G&GR’s favourite player is out before it even began. After not being included in Joe’s squad to play Wales on 6 July, Kurtley ‘I should’n’ve been in the squad in the first place’ Beale was released to play for RA’s other main squad besides the Wallabies, Randwick. Beale came off the Bench in the second half and wasn’t on long before he had to be helped off with a suspected Achilles injury.

Firstly, it was good to hear that Beale hadn’t made the 23 for the first Wallabies test. His position in the squad is questionable let alone being in the match day 23. I would never wish a player, even Beale, an injury, but this now removes him for what will probably be the rest of the season. The good thing for me is I won’t have to bore you G&GRs with how much I dislike this individual.

Icky Sticky

Within a day of the Wallaby squad losing Kurtley Beale, Brumbies and Wallabies centre Len Ikitau suffered a hamstring injury. The full extent of the injury isn’t known, but it’s not viewed to be as long-term as KB’s and it’s likely Ikitau will remain with the squad.

Joey Walton is rumoured to be called into the squad as cover for Len, which means it’s more than likely that Josh Flook will slide into Icky’s slot.

Thinning of the Squad

The ROAR reports here Harry Wilson and Ryan Smith have been released from the Wallabies squad. Harry was a long shot to make the match day 23 for the Wales or Georgia Test, and is more likely in the squad for the TRC. But, as alluded to in the article, it’s surprising Smith has been let go.

It’ll be interesting to see who Joe selects in his first 23-man squad. Also what game plan he’ll trot out against Wales. We all wait with bated breath.

Wallabies U20s

The Wallabies U20s team has started off their World Championship series with a win over Georgia 35-11. The squad had some late injury concerns during the lead-up to the match and overcame a nice glass of 🍷 during the match.

The Junior Wobs touched down 5 tries, and while 5 tries and a 24-point victory makes it seem like a cakewalk, the match was anything but. The Georgians utilised their scrum and their forward pack to apply pressure to the Aussies.

The Aussies fought their way back into the game and managed to pull ahead and power ahead. However, coach Grey is going to have to dig deep into his reserves to overcome the injuries before their next game against the Junior Azzuris from Italy.

Anyway G&GRs, best I get back to work, and best you do as well. Over to you, have at it!