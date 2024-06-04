Hump Day News – In from the side

Happy Hump Day, fellow G&GRs. Another few hours of reminiscing about last week before we get to the midway point and change our focus to the upcoming games. How will our team fare and will any of the Australian teams get past the quarter finals? Personally, I think the Brumbies will and while the Reds are in with a good chance both they and the Chiefs need a few things to go their way for either to win. What will be very interesting in the next few months is the review of the Crusaders and what changes they need to make if they want to get back to their glory days.

Referee Corner

A couple of incidents this weekend that are worth looking at. The first one, from the first game, is the swinging arm from Moody that went to a YC and stayed that way on review. This one actually surprised me a bit. From what I could see of the incident at the time there didn’t appear to be any mitigation and Moody swinging his arm with no intent to wrap was going to end up out of the game with an upgrade to red. However, the reviewer at the game stated that Lotu Inisi dropped as Moody went to tackle him which caused the head contact. This wasn’t clear for me watching the game and will only add to the conspiracy theorists who believe that there’s something in World Rugby that means NZ players get looked at differently from any other team.

The second incident I’d like to discuss was in the Rebels v Drua game where our favourite Fijian, Frank Lomani, had a mixed game with a YC that gave a penalty try to the Rebels, scored a try for the Drua and then had a clash with Rob Leota that some were claiming should’ve been a card as well. Poor old Frank has a bit of a checkered history this year. The last time these two teams clashed he ended up with a red card after an elbow strike against Josh Carnham. Now while this was a dumb act that deserved the RC, I do have a little bit of sympathy and know that in my day if a player was taking me out well past the ruck like that then I would probably have done at least the same – only in those days I would’ve got away with it. The first incident this week was when the Drua were defending the line against a Rebels scrum. The Drua scrum fell apart a bit and the Rebels scrum went over. However, the Rebels couldn’t control the ball and it bounced out and back into the playing area. Lomani was standing offside and kicked the ball away so the Rebels couldn’t pick it up and score. A fair call and 100% correct. He was well offside and needed to move back onside before playing the ball. In the second incident the Rebels won a ball from a lineout and Rob Leota took it forward into contact. The Drua hooker, Ikanivere went into tackle Leota and while not being able to he made Leota fall just as Lomani was moving in to tackle him as well. As Leota fell his head made contact with Lomani in what looked like a pretty ugly incident. However, and despite some grumbles from some people, the incident was ruled as not foul play and just a “rugby” incident.

I’m absolutely fine with this call. Lomani was bent at the waist and with bent knees going in for a low tackle. Rob Leota wasn’t tackled by Ikanivere; however, the contact did make him lose his footing and fall into Lomani. The actual contact was Rob Leota’s head hitting Lomani’s hip as he fell and so despite looking pretty nasty there was no foul play, and the referee restarted the play with a scrum to the Rebels as they were in possession when the incident occurred.