Thursday Rugby News – Rugbynomics, Crusaders Being Smart, Super Teams, Community Games

A decision has been made.

With the demise of the Melbourne Rebels this article in The Guardian is a timely reminder that the economics of Rugby are not easy and fiscal restraint must be shown. It is easy to forget that while we have lost the Rebels the English have lost three clubs being Wasps, Londons Irish and the Worcestor Warriors.

I would point this out regarding the Rebels they were always going to find it difficult. There are by my count nine AFL teams located in Metro Melbourne as well as the Storm (Which lost money for a very long period of time) also Soccer, Basketball and Netball all competing for 6.6 million total population of Victoria.

England’s second-tier clubs say they face being pushed into ­bankruptcy unless they receive a fairer deal in negotiations with the Rugby ­Football Union and the Premiership. The Championship clubs also insist the terms of the proposed Professional Game Partnership risk dividing the game “to the detriment of the sport in England”.

The RFU and the Premiership clubs are preparing to unveil an eight‑year deal that will cover all aspects of ­English professional rugby but, as yet, there is no firm agreement over the future shape of promotion and relegation to and from the Championship, nor the confirmed level of central funding for clubs outside the elite.

After nearly two years of wrangling, Championship officials say that unless a more equitable ­financial deal is done it will be “too late” to preserve a viable second-tier league, with ­serious implications for the develop­ment of up-and-coming players, coaches, referees and, ultimately, the whole English game. They are also appealing for intervention by the RFU council that is due to meet on 14 June to approve the new PGP accord.

“The Championship clubs have recently been issued with a deadline by the RFU to accept certain terms or effectively be removed from the current professional game structure,” a statement read. “We have been presented with a proposi­tion which we cannot accept.

Crusaders hire external firm to review season.

From Rugbypass

Unlike what we perceive the Waratah’s will do (QLD before that). Be honest we expect that the Waratah’s will conduct a review followed by a world-wide search of Coogee oval to hire either Nathan Gray or Stephen Hoiles to Replace Darren Coleman. The Crusaders on the otherhand hand have engaged Ben Darwin’s firm Gain Line Analytics. I expect they will find that with a huge turnover in both staff and player injury this season the best course of action will be to stay the course. We will see.

“We do a review. We do one every year, sometimes we get external help, and this year we will,” CEO Colin Mansbridge told media during a 20 minute interview session.

The Crusaders boss steered away from speculating on the future of Penney who is still under contract for another season.

“We will do the review,” Mansbridge said when asked on Penney’s future.

“We’ve got to make sure we focus on doing a really quality review, it’s going to be performance focussed, it will be focussed on what we can do better.

“We won’t be scapegoating anyone and we won’t be making any knee-jerk reactions.”

Super Rugby Quarter Finals Teams and Fearless Predictions.

Friday 5:05 PM AEST – Chiefs v Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton,

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona

REDS (1-15): Alex Hodgman, Matt Faessler, Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, John Bryant, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Tim Ryan, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, Sef Fa’agase, Zane Nonggorr, Connor Vest, Joe Brial, Kalani Thomas, Lawson Creighton, Taj Annan

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referees: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

I will be picking the Reds for three reasons.

One I am a Reds supporter,

Two Styles make fights and they seem to match up well against the Chiefs

and the third is the Reds play well against good opposition.

Saturday 2:35 PM AEST – Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels at SKY Stadium, Wellington,

Brad Shields in a Lineout

HURRICANES (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, TJ Perenara, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett (c), Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love

RESERVES: James O’Reilly, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tevita Mafileo, Brad Shields, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Richard Judd, Bailyn Sullivan, Kini Naholo

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Taniela Tupou, Angelo Smith, Josh Canham, Josh Kemeny, Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Darby Lancaster, David Feiluai, Filipo Daugunu, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Matt Gibbon, Sam Talakai, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Maciu Nabolakasi, Vaiolini Ekuasi, James Tuttle, Nick Jooste

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referees: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Sorry Rebels fans I thought you had a punchers chance until I saw that you got the Doleman effect. IMHO he is a poor referee and not up to standard.

Canes by plenty

Saturday 8 June 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v Fijian Drua at Eden Park, Auckland,

Drua’ Chances

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Josh Beehre, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Corey Evans, Cole Forbes

DRUA (1-15): Livai Natave, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Meli Derenalagi (c), Frank Lomani, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Waqa Nalaga, Kemu Valetini, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Motikiai Murray, Elia Canakaivata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Reuben Keane

I can only see one outcome in this game and it will be a Blues victory. The Drua have been 30 points worse on the road this year hopefully they put up a fight.

Saturday 7:35 PM AEST – ACT Brumbies v Highlanders at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

Allan Alaalatoa

BRUMBIES (1-15): Harry Vella, Billy Pollard, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Darcy Swain, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Ryan Lonergan, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Len Ikitau, Andy Muirhead, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Liam Bowron, Rhys van Nek, Sosefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Ollie Sapsford

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ethan de Groot (co-c), Henry Bell, Jermaine Ainsley, Mitch Dunshea, Fabian Holland, Oliver Haig, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (co-c), Folau Fakatava, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Jake Te Hiwi, Finn Hurley

Referee: Angus Gardner

Assistant Referees: Damon Murphy, Matt Kellahan

My only concern for the Brumbies in this game is that they seem a bit light at loosehead. They beat the Highlanders in the Greenhouse earlier in the season and I expect them to have too much class in this one.

Community Game

Congrats to the GPS Gallopers this week for acknowledging they had an issue with crowd behaviour in a Colts game last week and quickly getting on the front foot to address the issue. Banter from the sideline is terrific but there has to be a line and addressing the issue in a. timely manner shows professionalism and leadership. Play on.