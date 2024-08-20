Hump Day News – In From the Side

Welcome to another Wednesday fellow GAGRs. Only club rugby this week as the International teams take a week off while they travel to Argentina and South Africa for the next 2 games. It’s an interesting concept where a team plays 2 games away against one opponent, 2 games at home against another opponent and then a home and away against the 3rd opponent. I dare say both Argentina and South Africa will be happy with their 2 games away and will both be confident of doing well at home. Can Australia and New Zealand change the narrative and take wins away from home? To be totally honest I think both of them will struggle and while both are capable of winning one, or even both games away if things go their way, I feel that a 2 game loss would not be unexpected for either.

Referee Corner

An interesting week of rugby with only Australia receiving a card this week. South Africa stepped up and went from 3 YC’s last week to none this week and neither NZ nor Argentina have received any cards so far in this competition. As far as penalties go Australia is still leading with 26 so far (15 & 11), Argentina has picked up 24 (13 & 11), New Zealand with 22 (12 & 10) and South Africa also with 22 (12 & 10). Now I personally don’t think that any of the penalty numbers are outrageous figures or that they are a major issue for any of the teams. I would worry a bit with 3 YC’s in one game but that may just be a one off. What is pleasing is that all four teams managed to reduce the number of penalties in matches with atrocious weather conditions. I think Australia was lucky with the uncontested scrums and maybe if that hadn’t occurred they may have received more, however that is just speculation.

I did like that both Andrea Piardi and Paul Williams followed the lead from Gus the week before and rejected the TMO intervention during the game. I was a bit surprised Nic White didn’t get called on the deliberate block he did that caused Am to fall to the ground after catching a ball in the air. For me it looked as though White deliberately targeted the player in the air and even moved further into the space so he could be sure of collecting him. He was never challenging for the ball and I think the only reason it wasn’t looked at was because Williams would have almost had to go to a RC after he had already given multiple warnings for the crappy petulant display White had put on during the match so far. Regardless of that I thought it was a poor let off by the officials.

Club Rugby Finals

In Sydney the semi finals for the Shute shield will be played this weekend. The competition has had a 6 team final series where Northern Suburbs’ 30-16 extra-time win over Warringah threw the finals wide open after an intense opening weekend of action. This weekend will see the semi finals at the North Sydney Oval where Game 1 will feature Randwick vs Northern Suburbs and Game 2 will see Eastern Suburbs vs Warringah. The final will be played at Leichhardt Oval on 31 August at 14:45.

In Queensland the Brothers have already reached the final and this weekend Wests will fight it out with University of Queensland for the other final position.

In Victoria the Dewar Shield final will be played between Power House and Footscray.

In Tasmania Launceston will play the Taroona Penguins for the mens premiership

In Perth the Fortescue Premier Grade final will be played between Cottesloe and Nedlands

In the ACT Tuggeranong Vikings have already reached the finals and will play the winner of Canberra Royals and Wests Lions for the BentSpoke John I Dent Cup

Paenga-Amosa back as Wallabies name squad for Argentina tour Reported here by Nathan Williamson at Rugby.com.au and here on the shouty site, Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has recalled hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa for their two-Test tour to Argentina. Paenga-Amosa returned to Australia last month after signing a deal with the Western Force for the 2025 season and beyond. The hooker last pulled on the gold jersey in 2021 before moving to French club Montpellier. Schmidt has also called Force teammate and prop Tom Robertson into the squad after the 31-Test cap front-rower linked up with the side as an extra squad member. Reds second-rower Josh Canham also remains with the squad following his call-up last week whilst there are recalls for Langi Gleeson and David Feliuai. Gleeson has overcome an ankle injury whilst Feliuai comes in following a knee injury to Hunter Paisami that will keep him out of the Tests in Argentina commencing September 1. Taniela Tupou returns after missing the matches against South Africa due to family bereavement. “It’s been a challenging couple of weeks but as a coaching group we are keen to continue trying to help a mostly consistent group go forward,” Schmidt said in a statement. “The Pumas have a talented and robust squad, which, along with the travel, will require further improvement from our squad.” The squad will travel to Buenos Aires on Friday ahead of the first Test, before travelling to Santa Fe the following week. The coaches are also gambling on taking just one specialist openside flanker to Argentina with two-Test No.7 Carlo Tizzano trusted to continue filling the role in the absence of Fraser McReight and Liam Wright. Luke Reimer, who came off the bench during the Wallabies’ 33-7 loss to the Springboks in Brisbane, wasn’t included in the squad. Schmidt will likely rely on Gleeson and Tom Hooper to provide some backup in the role. Seru Uru, who was handed a debut against the Boks on Saturday after several concussions to the Wallabies’ forward pack, was another left out. Certainly an interesting squad and while he has gambled on the 7 position, the real issues for the Wallabies are the ongoing injuries in the front row and the 9/10 combination. With Paisami out the centre pairing will also change for this trip. Argentina showed in Wellington that they can step up and will certainly not be an easy beat for the Wallabies. I still think we have the ability to win both matches, but we do need some things to go our way, especially on the injury front. Let’s hope there aren’t any more. Wallaby squad for the Trip to Argentina. Full Wallaby squad (Wallaby number, first Australian Rugby club) Forwards (19) Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors) Angus Bell (#940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club) Angus Blyth (#974, Casuarina Beach Rugby Club) Josh Canham (uncapped, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club) Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints) Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions) Langi Gleeson (#960, Harbord Harlequins) Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs) Isaac Kailea (#975, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club) Josh Nasser (#979, Easts Rugby (Brisbane)) Brandon Paenga-Amosa (#918, Southern Districts) Tom Robertson (#898, Dubbo Kangaroos) Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (#914, Randwick) James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates) Carlo Tizzano (#982, University of Western Australia) Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby) Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club) Jeremy Williams (#973, Wahroonga Tigers) Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils) Backs (16) Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles) David Feliuai (uncapped, Sunnybank Dragons) Josh Flook (#972, Brothers Rugby) Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors) Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings) Max Jorgensen (#984, Balmain Wolves) Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club) Marika Koroibete (#913, Nasinu Secondary School, Fiji) Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings) Tom Lynagh (#977, University of Queensland) Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club) Dylan Pietsch (#978, Leeton Phantoms) Hamish Stewart (uncapped, Toowoomba Bears) Corey Toole (uncapped, Wagga Waratahs) Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks) Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles)