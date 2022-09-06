Hump Day news

‘Give these guys a chance’: Ex-Wallaby’s World Cup message for next gen amid No.10 crisis

If there is a player who knows what the next generation of Australian rugby stars might be feeling like at present, it is Berrick Barnes. On the basis of one starring match in his first season against the Highlanders, he was plucked to be in John Connolly’s World Cup squad. Calamity would strike in the World Cup as Stephen Larkham, went down on the eve of their crucial pool match against Wales and Barnes, off sightseeing castles at the time was called into the 1/4 final match. Unfortunately the Wallabies would go on to lose to England in large part thanks to a dominant scrum in Marseille, France.

15 years later, and 12 months out from the 2023 World Cup in France, Dave Rennie is at a point where the playmaker he wants to lead the Wallabies at the campaign may or may not be there after Quade Cooper suffered a season-ending injury in Argentina in this year’s Rugby Championship opener. Rennie is Cooper’s biggest fan because he believes the veteran Wallaby can carry out his game-plan, which is complex and relies on many moving parts. It is, in large part, why James O’Connor was axed from the Wallabies’ squad after presiding over the team’s record 48-17 defeat in Argentina. “James got a crack in the last Test. We thought his experience would be really important and wanted him to drive the ship, allow us to implement our plan and we were pretty clunky, to be honest, lacked cohesion, so he’s missed out on selection,” Rennie said.

While a number of talented young playmakers are emerging, including Waratahs duo Ben Donaldson and Tane Edmed, at this stage they don’t yet appear ready to be tested in the pressure and intensity of international rugby.

But Barnes, contemplating his almighty rise in 2007, believes no-one can be written off. “I was fortunate when I did get a chance, I was ready to grab it. That’s why I’m talking with these Waratahs 10s, it’s too early to try to say they’re too young because you just don’t know within 12 months, and within a different environment, how they’re going to go.” he said.

Now I personally don’t know whether the youngsters will be ready or not and maybe the issue isn’t so much the players as the complicated plan that Dave Rennie is putting together. I know going back to Cooper has worked well in parts (obviously injuries to an older body are an issue) but I am not sure that because this worked DR should be looking at other options like Foley. I personally think it would be a huge mistake to bring him into the team and I would absolutely look at one of the up and coming players and try them out as I think moving forward this will be a much better solution.

There is some hope

In news that will gladden the heart of Wallaby supporters No 8 Savea and blindside flanker Frizell, who both made big contributions to the All Blacks’ 53-3 shellacking of Argentina in Hamilton last Saturday night, have been ruled out of the Bledisloe Cup test at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on September 15.

No 8 Savea will remain at home to prepare for the birth of his third child, and blindside flanker Frizell has been ruled out after suffering a rib injury during the win at FMG Stadium Waikato. While Savea is expected to be available for the second Bledisloe Cup match in Wellington at Eden Park in Auckland on September 24, Frizell’s chances of being fit for that encounter remain unclear.

Versatile back rower Luke Jacobson, who has not played for the All Blacks this year, will be among the 33 players to travel to Australia. Jacobson is only an outside chance to start at Marvel Stadium and may instead be instructed to provide power and mobility from the bench. Foster isn’t short of options to fill the holes created by the exit of Savea and Frizell. He could reward Hoskins Sotutu with his first start of the year at No 8, and list Akira Ioane or Dalton Papalii at blindside flanker.

Personally I would prefer to go with Sotutu and Barrett as the two flankers with both Papalii and Jacobson on the bench. Either way however the All Blacks will be worse off without both these two players on the field and this will give the Wallabies some hope.

I won’t start making predictions about this game yet. Firstly, it would be a bit arrogant when both teams have been so hot and cold this year. And secondly, I’m sure there are enough people here who will be doing that without my help anyway.