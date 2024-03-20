Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – Injury Gods, Super Teams Men’s and Women’s and Some Rule Changes

‘The best vista of any sporting club in the world’ is how a world-renowned rugby commentator described the location of the Cottesloe Rugby Union Football Club while looking out across the rugby pitch to a back drop of a sparkling blue Indian Ocean and Rottnest Island.

We couldn’t agree more. Our rugby club began in 1893 and we have a proud history of playing great rugby.

As always this is a fan run site and any contribution is always welcome feel free to reach out to me at happyman@greenandgoldrugby.com.au be it with an article an idea or an opinion piece.

There’s also a ‘Submit a Story’ option. So feel free to have a crack as the more the merrier.

Paying the Injury Gods

Contact sport can be a fickle beast. Ask Rob Penny, and Simon Cron. Everyone including me has enjoyed the Saders difficult start to the season including me. For an organisation that has prided itself on stability leading to success to the last 25 years this will be a true test of the administration, coaches, players and most of all supporters. They have a new head coach and quite a few new assistants. Of the 15 that started in the final last year only two were in the match day 23 for the game against the Canes. So the famed Saders continuity has evaporated.

Simon Cron has a similar problem with a thinner squad. No team can play at this level with the 5thranked front row.

Super Rugby Men’s Teams and Times

It’s Time.

Friday 22 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels at Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North,

TJ Perenara – precocious talent

HURRICANES (1-15): Pouri Rakete-Stones, James O’Reilly, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Brad Shields (c), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, TJ Perenara, Aidan Morgan, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Ngane Punivai, Daniel Sinkinson, Harry Godfrey

RESERVES: Asafo Aumua, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, James Tucker, Brayden Iose, Richard Judd, Riley Higgins, Josh Moorby

REBELS (1-15): Isaac Kailea, Jordan Uelese, Sam Talakai, Angelo Smith, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Rob Leota (c), Ryan Louwrens, Carter Gordon, Glen Vaihu, David Feliuai, Lukas Ripley, Lachie Anderson, Andrew Kellaway

RESERVES: Alex Mafi, Cabous Eloff, Taniela Tupou, Josh Canham, Daniel Maiava, Jack Maunder, Mason Gordon, Nick Jooste

Referee: Nic Berry

Assistant Referee: Angus Mabey, Marcus Playle

Friday 22 March 7:35 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Moana Pasifika at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

BRUMBIES (1-15): Harry Vella, Billy Pollard, Sefo Kautai, Darcy Swain (c), Cadeyrn Neville, Rob Valetini, Jahrome Brown, Charlie Cale, Harrison Goddard, Noah Lolesio, Corey Toole, Tamati Tua, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford, Tom Wright

RESERVES: Lachlan Lonergan, James Slipper, Rhys Van Nek, Nick Frost, Tom Hooper, Luke Reimer, Ryan Lonergan, Declan Meredith

PASIFIKA (1-15): Abraham Pole, Samiuela Moli, Sione Mafileo, Ola Tauelangi, Allan Craig, Jacob Norris, Sione Havili Talitui (c), Lotu Inisi, Ereatara Enari, Christian Lealiifano, Kyren Taumoefolau, D’Angelo Leuila, Pepesana Patafilo, Nigel Ah Wong, Danny Toala

RESERVES: Tomasi Maka, Sateki Latu, Sekope Kepu, Michael Curry, Semisi Paea, Melani Matavao, William Havili, Fine Inisi

Referee: Jordan Way

Assistant Referee: Reuben Keane, Jeremy Marky

Saturday 23 March 12:05 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs at Churchill Park, Lautoka,

Fiji flag flying

DRUA (1-15): Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Etonia Waqa, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Taniela Rakuro, Apisalome Vota, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese

RESERVES: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Samuela Tawake, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Kitione Salawa, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Epeli Momo

WARATAHS (1-15): Angus Bell, Mahe Vailanu, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Fergus Lee-Warner, Ned Hanigan, Charlie Gamble, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Tane Edmed, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen

RESERVES: Julian Heaven, Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Tom Ross, Miles Amatosero, Hugh Sinclair, Lachlan Swinton, Jack Grant, Triston Reilly

Referee: James Doleman

Assistant Referee: Jono Bredin, Fraser Hannon

Saturday 23 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Chiefs v Highlanders at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton,

CHIEFS (1-15): Jared Proffit, Bradley Slater, Reuben O’Neill, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Kaylum Boshier, Luke Jacobson (c), Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Quinn Tupaea, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Tyrone Thompson, Aidan Ross, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Wallace Sititi, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Emoni Narawa

HIGHLANDERS (1-15): Ayden Johnstone, Henry Bell, Saula Ma’u, Fabian Holland, Pari Pari Parkinson, Sean Withy, Billy Harmon (c) Tom Sanders, Folau Fakatava, Rhys Patchell, Jona Nareki, Sam Gilbert, Tanielu Tele’a, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES: Jack Taylor, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Jermaine Ainsley, Oliver Haig, Nikora Broughton, James Arscott, Ajay Faleafaga, Connor Garden-Bachop

Referee: Paul Williams

Assistant Referee: Dan Waenga, Mike Winter

Saturday 23 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Blues v Crusaders at Eden Park, Auckland,

Rieko Ioane has a secret

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Angus Ta’avao, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Laghlan McWhannell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Stephen Perofeta, Caleb Clarke, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Mark Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Marcel Renata, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Harry Plummer, Cole Forbes

CRUSADERS (1-15): George Bower, George Bell, Fletcher Newell, Quinten Strange, Jamie Hannah, Dominic Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Willi Heinz, Riley Hohepa, Macca Springer, David Havili (c), Levi Aumua, Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki

RESERVES: Ioane Moananu, Joe Moody, Seb Calder, Tahlor Cahill, Corey Kellow, Noah Hotham, Ryan Crotty, Dallas McLeod

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Assistant Referee: Stu Curran, Jackson Henshaw

Saturday 23 March 7:35 pm AEDT – Western Force v Queensland Reds at HBF Park, Perth,

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 23: Marley Pearce of the Force tackles Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Western Force and Hurricanes at HBF Park, on February 23, 2024, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

FORCE (1-15): Ryan Coxon, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Thomas Franklin, Jeremy Williams (c), Tim Anstee, Carlo Tizzano, Will Harris, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Chase Tiatia, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Bayley Kuenzle, Harry Potter

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Josh Bartlett, Tiaan Tauakipulu, Lopeti Faifua, Reed Prinsep, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, George Poolman

REDS (1-15): Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Seru Uru, Ryan Smith, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (co-c), Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell

RESERVES: Josh Nasser, George Blake, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Taj Annan

Referee: Damon Murphy

Super Rugby Women’s Teams and Times

Melbourne Rebels Women

Friday 22 March 5:05 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

BRUMBIES (1-15): Allana Sikimeti, Tania Naden, Iroha Kisimoto, Kate Holland, Ash Fernandez, Siokapesi Palu (c), Katalina Amosa, Tabua Tuinakauvadra, Jay Huriwai, Faitala Moleka, Jemima McCalman, Kayla Sauvao, Harmony Ioane, Kolora Lomani, Ashlea Bishop

RESERVES: Erika Maslen, Sally Fuesaina, Iris Verebalavu, Loretta Mailangi, Lydia Kavoa, Chioma Enyi, Kyah Little, Biola Dawa

REBELS (1-15): Anastasia Mamea, Jayme Nuku, Jiowana Sauto, Easter Savelio, Tiarah Minns, Melanie Kawa, Sui Pauaraisa, Grace Hamilton, Lucy Brown, Cassie Siataga, Chanelle Kohika-Skipper, Ashley Marsters, Harmony Vatau, Samantha Treherne, Crystal Mayes

RESERVES: Mary Tuaana, Laiema Bosenavulagi, Paula Ioane, Laetitia Bobo, Millie Scutt, Grace Freeman, Teuila Pritchard

Saturday 23 March 2:35 pm AEDT – Fijian Drua v NSW Waratahs at Churchill Park, Laukota,

DRUA (1-15): TBC

RESERVES: TBC

WARATAHS (1-15): Emily Robinson, Brittany Merlo, Bridie O’Gorman, Kaitlan Leaney, Annabelle Codey, Leilani Nathan, Skye Churchill, Piper Duck (c), Layne Morgan, Arabella McKenzie, Desiree Miller, Katrina Barker, Georgina Friedrichs, Maya Stewart, Caitlyn Halse

RESERVES: Siusiuosalafai Volkman, Brianna Hoy, Eva Karpani, Sera Naiqama, Hollie Cameron, Tatum Bird, Waiaria Ellis, Jade Sheridan

Saturday 23 March 5:05 pm AEDT – Western Force v Queensland Reds at HBF Park, Perth,

FORCE (1-15): Alapeta Ngauamo, Sara Cline, Natsuki Kashiwagi, Michaela Leonard, Rosie Ebbage, Brooklyn Teki-Joyce, Anneka Stephens, Tamika Jones, Samantha Wood, Nicole Ledington, Rosie McGehan, Trilleen Pomare (c), Sheree Hume, Saelua Leaula, Aiysha Wigley

RESERVES: Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Hinata Komaki, Harono Te Iringa, Pia Tapsell, Alanis Toia, Lucy Dinnen, Renae Nona, Siutiti Ma’ake

REDS (1-15): Madi Schuck, Tiarna Molloy, Charli Jacoby, Deni Ross, Aleena Greenhaigh, Lucy Thorpe, Grace Baker, Jemma Bemrose, Sarah Dougherty, Carys Dallinger, Ivania Wong, Cecilia Smith, Alana Elisaia, Lori Cramer

RESERVES: Liz Patu, Maletina Brown, Theresa Soloai, Ashlee Knight, April Ngatupuna, Ava Wereta, Caitlin Urwin, Dianne Waight

Friday 22 March 5:05 pm AEDT – ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels at GIO Stadium, Canberra,

World Rugby plan to amend controversial ‘Dupont Law’

From Rugby Pass Here

Watching the Six Nations I was surprised at the how much faster the Super Rugby seemed. The kicking law has improved the openness of the games. The caterpillar ruck times are so much faster in the south.

An extensive series of changes have been put forward, with the objective of growing “relevance and accessibility among a broader, younger audience,” by focussing on “enhancing ball in flow, reducing stoppages and increasing welfare outcomes.” This comes following the ‘Shape of the Game’ forum earlier this month.

Among the list of amendments is a planned adjustment to Law 10, or the loophole in the law that has colloquially become known as the ‘Dupont Law’.

Law 10.7bi states that “an offside player can be put onside when an opponent of that player carries the ball five metres,” which has led to strange kicking stalemates with a legion of players camped in the middle of the field waiting to be put onside by their opponent.

This kicking tennis battle was seen during the Guinness Six Nations, and World Rugby now seek to make adjustments to the law as seen in Super Rugby Pacific this season.

Alongside this amendment, World Rugby have proposed outlawing the ‘croc roll’ to improve player welfare. This rucking technique, whereby a player is rolled from a ruck rather than driven backwards, has resulted in serious knee injuries in recent years.

The final amendment is to remove the scrum option from a free-kick to save time. I am not a fan of this one as a scrum under pressure will just pre engage to give up the free kick rather than a probable penalty.

Bring on the weekend.

Hoss Back Tomorrow