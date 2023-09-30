Game Pre/Review: Argentina vs Chile – Pool A – Saturday 30th September

Hola mis amigos,

Welcome to this 53rd clash between the Los Puma’s of Argentina (FISM’s) and the Chilean Los Condores (Chilean Angry Birds – CAB’s) scheduled for 1500hrs Frog local time (2300hrs Sydney local) at Stadium Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes.

Our man with the pea will be Referee Paul Williams, ably assisted by Andy Brace and Chris Busby with Ben Whitehouse in the Bunker Box. And I suspect the officiating team may have their work cut out for them as whilst this may seem a bit of a non-event on the surface as the World no9 FISM’s meet World no22 CAB’s, once the Latino blood starts to pump and the singing starts to rise, we may well have the 2nd battle of Nantes to contend with (with the first being in 1986 when France played the All Blacks and the legendary Buck Shelford was knocked out and had a well known incident with a ball in a bag).

History:

Rugby was introduced in Chile in the late 19th century, with the first recorded rugby game taking place in 1894 between British immigrants in the Santiago, Iquique and Valparaíso areas. In 1935, the Chilean Rugby Federation was founded and they played their first official test match in September 1936 against Argentina (lost 20-0). Their first win didn’t come until they belted Uruguay 21-3 in 1948, but since starting they have played 208 tests for 75 wins (36.1%).

Chile qualified for RWC2023 for the first time in their history by knocking out the American Eagles in an enthralling 2-match series wherein, after losing Match 1 by 22-21 and following a 58th minute penalty to USA Captain AJ McGinty, the CAB’s looked down and done. However, a try and an unforgettable Santiago Videla’s late penalty led to a 31-29 victory in Match 2 and so a 52-51 aggregate win to Los Condores. Thus their tickets to France were booked.

Their tourney so far has been ugly reading with a 42-12 belting by Japan, a similar 43-10 lesson from Samoa and a 71-0 spanking by the hapless English leaving them bruised and battered about. But given they line up now against perennial Big Brother, I get the feeling everything else has been nowt but a prelude to this match. This is their Final.

Comparatively, Argentina played its first international rugby match in 1910 against a touring British Isles team and they have competed at every Rugby World Cup since the first tournament of 1987 with their best result being 3rd placed in 2007. They are by-far the strongest team within the Americas, being undefeated against all but Canada, and are a regular in the Southern Rugby Championship, playing the All Blacks, South Africa and Australia every year.

The FISM came to RWC2023 as a potential dark horse, but following a bizarre 27-10 loss to England early and a hardly convincing 19-10 win over Samoa last week, they are clearly not where they want to be. Given their record over Los Condores is 51 wins from 52 starts, they will be looking to post a cricket score to right their ship and head to their last game against Japan, and thus the Quarter Finals with confidence restored.

The Teams:

Argentina: Michael Cheika has made 11 changes to his starting XV from the team that defeated Samoa 19-10 in their last match, with Marcos Kremer, Guido Petti, Eduardo Bello and Juan Martin González the only four players retaining their places in the run-on team. For me, it’s great to see Creevy get a run-on start as Montoya gets a well-earned night off.

1 Joel Sclavi, 2 Agustín Creevy, 3 Eduardo Bello, 4 Guido Petti Pagadizabal, 5 Pedro Rubiolo, 6 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Facundo Isa, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 11 Juan Imhoff, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (c),13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Rodrigo Isgro, 15 Martín Bogado

Replacements:

16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Francisco Gómez Kodela, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Joaquín Oviedo, 21 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Juan Cruz Mallia

For Chile, head coach Pablo Lemoine has made eight changes to his starting 15, including the return of Javier Carrasco in the front row, and has two potential debutants on the bench in Nicolas Herreros and Augusto Sarmiento.

1 Javier Carrasco, 2 Augusto Bohme, 3 Matias Dittus, 4 Santiago Pedrero, 5 Javier Eissmann, 6 Martín Sigren (c), 7 Clemente Saavedra, 8 Raimundo Martínez, 9 Marcelo Torrealba, 10 Rodrigo Fernandez, 11 José Ignacio Larenas, 12 Matias Garafulic, 13 Domingo Saavedra, 14 Santiago Videla, 15 Inaki Ayarza

Replacements:

16 Tomas Dussaillant, 17 Salvador Lues, 18 Esteban Inostroza, 19 Augusto Sarmiento, 20 Alfonso Escobar, 21 Ignacio Silva, 22 Nicolas Herrero, 23 Francisco Urroz

Nutta’s Fearless Prediction (aka “The Kiss of Death”): I so want to tip Los Condores. But it’s a pipe-dream. The Bookies have the FISM as almost unbackable, so a protest bet on the Angry Birds makes a degree of mathematical sense. But the ruthless physicality of the FISM pack will simply be too much for the Angry Birds. However the score isn’t really relevant to me in this one. The Angry Birds are playing on pride and they are going to fairly snot-it to the FISM with everything they have for as long as they have it. Los Condores are going down, but they are going down swinging.

Argies by 50-10, but Angry Birds to win pride.

The Match

H1

H2

The Game Changer

The Man of the Match/Standout Player

The Details: Oranges: Full-Time:

Los Condores

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalties:

Los Pumas

Tries:

Conversions:

Penalties: