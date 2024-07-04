Greetings one, greetings all and welcome to another Friday’s Rugby News. There is test match rugby in all four corners of the globe, which really makes no sense at all, as a globe is round? But anyway, you get my drift.

Today is all about test match rugby and first up, let’s look at all things Wallabies with ‘Chicken Schmidty?’ Visit 1986 when we hop across the ditch in ‘The Enemy Of My Enemy Are English’. Head up to the rainbow nation for the best of Afrikaans hospitality for: ‘Cheats Always Prosper?‘ Check out who is playing whom in ‘Rugby Palooza’. Drop into camp Wallaroos for ‘Enough Already’. And grab the pickle juice to ward off cramp, as we wrap up a massive rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’, currently with no plans to cancel the weekly ‘Pork & Port’ nights with new and incoming members of the cross bench.

Maybe Eddie was the coach we had to have, to get Joe.

Chicken Schmidty?

Australia v Wales. Saturday 06th July Allianz Stadium Sydney. Coverage starts 7.00pm AEST. Kick Off 7.55pm on STAN

No sirreee Bob.

A new captain and not just that, a captain who has never actually started a test for the Wallabies. The most debutants in a Wallaby side for over 40 years. Yet a side picked on form and on loyalty. A side picked on merit, on reason, on combinations and seemingly on common sense? Test match rugby is back Gaggers and the grown ups are also back in charge of running Rugby in Australia. Although the slimy tentacles of former coach ‘Edzilla’ have also reached out, with him telling Japanese tabloid, The Nippon Daily that it was all ‘part of my master plan for rugby in Australia’.

In an uncanny coincidence, the team is also as speculated on that other site. In fact, it’s nearly identical to that predicted by ‘Linford’ Christy Doran at The Roar. But more than all of that, the side chosen is almost completely, controversy free. You might quibble at the margins if you are fussy. But who amongst the XXIII chosen shouldn’t be there? And before you banjo loving, toothless yokel’s of the QPRQ yell from the vat: ‘It’s Gordon, it’s Gordon, it’s Gordan’, I’d refer you to the team sheet and simply say ‘his form warrants it’.

One universally popular call is our new skipper Liam ‘Wrongaz’ Wright. I am a huge fan of this young man as a player and a person. His manner is always calm, respectful and unruffled. His own form more than warrants him starting in the side and I can think of no finer person to lead us into a new frontier. From all on G&GR, congratulations Wrongaz and go well.

Given the short preparation, team combinations were always going to play a significant role in these early tests and you can see those combo’s dotted across the side. From the loose forwards, to the centre pairings and the props and even the pine.

And on the pine I will eagerly await the entrance of Tom Lynagh. I’ve said during the year that the young gent looks built for test rugby. His demeanour, kicking, his defence (he tackles like a player 20 kegs heavier), the time he has on the ball and the space he creates for others makes him, in my opinion, someone to fill the gold #10 for many a year.

Whilst it would be completely disrespectful to write Wales and their chances of a victory for this first encounter, they are really poor and have no chance of winning. So. 2023 RWC be damned.

I love the fact that St Joe, Lord Laurie and Huey Lewis have been brave with their selections. It would have been easy to call the ‘old guard’ of Kerevi, Koroibete, Spanners, Arnold and co, into the fold. But to what end? No, instead our new head coach has been brave and has both shown a path forward, but also an eye to instant results.

Now, I for one am not expecting exhilarating rugby. Nor do I anticipate rapid ball movement and whiz-bang attacking moves. Well not yet anyway. This Wallaby side will be one committed to doing the basics well, almost tradesman like. And once these basics are ingrained in the side, only then can expansion and growth be achieved. What I am excited for though, is a team that will fight for every inch. Compete at every breakdown and stay composed. On that front, this is an excellent squad. The selectors are commended for being brave. Chicken Schmidty? No chance.

A new dawn is upon us and Wallaby fans have nothing to fear, but fear itself. Well, that and a French referee and Marius Jonkers as TMO (insert spooky music here).

Fearless prediction: Wallabies by 18 and Wrongaz to be one from one as skipper and all to be right in the universe.

Wallabies (15-1): Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Josh Flook, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (c), Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Jeremy Williams, Taniela Tupou, Matt Faessler, James Slipper

Replacements: Billy Pollard, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Blyth, Charlie Cale, Tate McDermott, Tom Lyngah, Dylan Pietsch

Wales (15-1): Liam Williams, Josh Hathaway, Owen Watkin, Mason Grady, Rio Dyer, Ben Thomas, Ellis Bevan, Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree, Dafydd Jenkins, Christ Tshiunza, Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (c), Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Harri O’Connor, Cory Hill, James Botham, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Nick Tompkins

Match Officials: Referee: Pierre Brousset (FFR) Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR) Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR) TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

English forwards hold a meeting

The Enemy Of My Enemy, Are English.

Saturday 06th July NZ v England. Dunedin. Coverage from 4.00.pm AEST. 5.05pm Kick Off on STAN.

Across the dutch there is also a game of interest this weekend, with the man who knifed Fozzie B Bear, Scott Robinson in charge for his first ever AB test when they take on The Soap Dodgers of Engerlund.

And this game is also seasoned with a liberal sprinkling of spite as well. For you see, technically the darkness have not beaten the infrequent bathers since 2019. It was 2019 when the Voldemort coached side rolled and bowled the AB’s in Japan. Roll forward to 2022 and the Poms then got an historic drawer on their home soil of India, Canada, Australia, NZ, parts of Africa, Jamaica Twickenham, with a Marcus Smith lead fightback from 25-6 down, to share the spoils at 25-25. So technically, in a period spanning almost 5 years the red rose is unbeaten against those of middle earth. And borrowing from the Ben Stokes school of humility and compulsive self-grandeur, It seems the SD’s have been telling anyone who will listen that they’re a chance, a real chance, of winning against NZ, in NZ.

I know right, I laughed too.

The AB’s side selected, has a staggering 934 caps across their matchday XXIII and such is the depth, that reasonable plodder Beauden Barrett has been left on the pine. With their Australian props (you’re welcome NZ) of Ethan De Groot & Tyrel Lomax leading the charge up front and big mobile abrasive pack behind them, I can’t see anything but misery and pain for the Poms. Not dissimilar to that experienced under 15 years of Tory rule.

The SD’s aren’t entirely awful with their own forwards, but the pack seems to have an average age of 43, 65 if you include Dan Coles on the pine and mono e mono, I don’t think they will do enough to stop those dressed nearly in all black. And if they don’t at least blunt the AB forward momentum, the AB backs will tear them to shreds.

After a season of SRP it appears to me that through the actions of the Blues in particular, that NZ have added a shed load more physicality to their game, almost like The Catholics play, whilst maintaining electric pace and danger out wide and still being lethal on the counter. And then you throw someone like Ardie Savea back into the mix for shuts and goggles. How’s that for depth!

I must admit, I am hardly a neutral in this one. As a Oz fan, It’s always Wallabies verse whomever, but I do love watching the Kiwi’s play when ever it aint against us. Sure, they’re a bunch of cheating, livestock loving mongrels, but the skill, pace, vision and daring makes them consistently one of the best sporting teams in the world, in any code, to watch. And I reckon we could bear witness to a terrific rugby spectacle this weekend.

Fearless Prediction: This match perfectly mirrors the British election. It’s not who will win, but by how much they win by. AB’s by 25.

New Zealand (15-1): Stephen Perofeta; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele’a; Damian McKenzie, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Samipeni Finau; Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett (captain); Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan De Groot.

Replacements: Beauden Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Finlay Christie, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Asafo Aumua.

England: George (so many choices) Furbank, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Marcus Smith, Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Chandler Cunningham-South, George Martin, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Jamie George (c), Joe ‘Purty in yellow’ Marler

Replacements: Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Ben Spencer, Tom Curry, Alex Coles, Dan Coles, Fin Baxter, Theo Dan.

Match Officials: Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU) Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA) Assistant Referee 2: Jordan Way (RA) TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR)

The light at the end of the tunnel?

Cheats Always Prosper?

Sunday 07th July. Somewhere in South Africa. Coverage from 12.00am AEST. Kick Off 1.05am on STAN

Ok, ok, ok, so it’s not cheating per se, more like ‘gamesmanship’, which, by the way, the Hossaurus defines as ‘South Africans cheating in rugby’. But I can’t in good conscious ever cheer for a Jaco Johan coached side. There’s just something about him. They are worthy world champions, no doubts. They are lead by a truly world class person in Siya Kolesi, a bit on the chunky side maybe, but a real good human regardless. But when it comes to Rassie, well that’s a whole ‘nother story.

On the other hand we have the Oirish, who are just so damn loveable, maybe because they never win anything that matters and are non-threatening and vanilla. In the same way those with man buns or baristas are?

Sure the Oirish have won the NH trophy competition thing, but so what? It’s may as well be a merit award from the local Kindie teacher because your kid hadn’t shat themselves for the day. It’s a competition for the mediocre that rewards mediocrity. It’s kinda like, ‘well you sucked the least, here’s a trophy’. And facing a rejuvenated Boks side at Loftus, at altitude, they must be anything but mediocre to have any chance.

With an eye watering 1,017 caps in their run on side the Boks look to be simply imperious. Any side that can have The Communist, and RG Snyman on the pine are just extracting the urine. Add to that the 194 caps on the pine and you see the results of a succession plan long in the making and a rugby destiny that could lead to a possible third consecutive RWC crown.

The Saffa’s simply look to be far to formidable and all class across every position, with the exception of Willie Le Roux who can be as flakey as old lead paint and they are surly specials to win this comfortably?

Fearless Prediction: Oirland by 1. Told you earlier, I will never cheer for The Catholics, but do accept they are an exceptional side.

South Africa: Willie Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Tyrian Lannister, Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Siy aKolesi (c), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenkamp, Vincet Koch, Sakmaan Moerat, RG Snyman, marco Van Standen, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Ireland: Not available at time of publishing. Will update when known.

Match Officials: Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU) Assistant Referee 1: Karl Dickson (RFU) Assistant Referee 2: Mike Adamson (SRU) TMO: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)

Bring it on!

Rugby Palooza.

After the emptiness of the last two weeks, rugby explodes back on to a channel near you this weekend:

Samoa v Italy. Friday 05th July. Apia Park Samoa. 2.00pm AEST. Coverage unknown

Georgia v Fiji. Friday 05th July. Adjarabet Arena, Georgia. 2.00am AEST. Coverage unknown

USA v Romania. Friday 05th July. SeatGeek Stadium, USA. 10.00am AEST. Coverage Unknown

Japan v Maori All Black Saturday 6th July. City of Toyota Stadium, Japan. Coverage from 6.50pm AEST. Kick Off 7.00pm on STAN

Argentina v France Sunday 07th July. Estadio Malvinas Argentinas. Agentina. Coverage from 4.50am AEST. Kick Off at 5.00am on STAN

Chile v Hong Kong China. Saturday 6th July. Estadio Fiscal. Chile. 5.00am AEST. Coverage Unknown

Canada v Scotland Saturday 06thh July. TD Place Stadium, Canada. Coverage unknwon

‘I’m’ sorry Hoss. I will do better’. Coach Jo Yapp.

Enough Already!

Saturday 06th July. Coverage from 4.30pm AEST. Kick off 5.00pm on STAN

Hmmmmm. It’s been an inauspicious start to Jo Yapp’s coaching tenure at the Wallaroos. The team have now slipped to WXV tier 2 status, after their, well, shite performances so far this year. And this Saturday they run up against a Fijiana side with their international players back in the fold. So this could be a tricky one.

Whilst any team takes time to gel, from the matches I have watched thus far, the Wallaroos are disjointed and disconnected in their play. There is proper size up front, athletic and skilful locks, dynamic and busy loosies, energetic, skilled halves and some Ferraris in the centres and out wide there are two try scoring machines, if only we could get them ball & space!. Sounds great so far doesn’t it? But the Wallaroos have not yet been able to utilise all those positives and deliver a whole team performance.

The job doesn’t get any easier and despite the SRW Waratahs title winning thumping of the Drua, the Fijiana national side will be a different beast entirely. Give them an ‘in” and they’ll run a mile. Coach Yapp has also named 4 debutants for this test with Biola Dawa, Allana Sikimeti, Lydia Kavoa and Natalie Wright all set to get their first cap. Sikimeti learned of the news on the day of her 20th birthday, July second. A day I am sure she will never forget.

Let’s hope some time in camp and bedding in of better connection on the field can turn the sides fortunes around.

Fearless Prediction: Wallaroos by 9. Go you good things.

Wallaroos (15-1): Lori Cramer, Biola Dawa, Georgina Friedrichs, Cecilia Smith, Desiree Miller, Arabella McKenzie, Layne Morgan, Piper Duck, Leilani Nathan, Atasi Lafai, Michaela Leonard (c), Kaitlan Leaney, Eva Karpani, Tania Naden, Brianna Hoy

Replacements: Tiarna Molloy, Allana Sikimeti, Bridie O’Gorman, Siokapesi Palu, Lydia Kavoa, Natalie Wright, Trilleen Pomare, Faitala Moleka

Fijiana (15-1): Luisa Tisolo, Merewairita Neivosa, Atelaite Buna, Liti Lawedrau, Adita Millinia, Jeniffer Ravutia, Evivi Senikarivi, Kara Naisewa, Sulita Waisega, Nunia Daunimoala, Asinate Serevi, Mereoni Nakesa, Tiana Robakadavu, Keleni Marawa, Bitila Tawake

Replacements: Litia Marama, Loraini Senivutu, Vika Mararugu, Doreen Narokete, Ema Adivitaloga, Setaita Railumu, Salanieta Kinita, Repeka Tove

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Super Hooper’s Dreams Down Pooper.

Well, he gave it a red hot crack. News this week that Oz Rugby legend Michael Hooper has missed his chance for Olympic glory, missing the cut for the squad named for Paris. After a career spanning 35 years, a SR title, a world cup final and more, Hooper has called time on his rugby career, but I am sure he will not be lost to the game overall and I quite enjoy his contributions on STAN. Olympic coach John Maneti opens up on Hoop’s crack at the 7’s team on rugby.com.au

Hogg Tied.

Oh dear. Recently unretired Scottish icon, Stuart Hogg has been arrested for a second time this year, on this occasion it’s for breach of bail conditions. planetrugby.com has more

Conrad Contemplates.

AB’s legend and all round good guy, Conrad Smith has weighed into the debate on stuff.co.aussiewelfareisawesomecuz.nz around the treatment of match officials. Especially since the disgraceful treatment of Wayne Barnes and the vile threats against him and his family after last years RWC final. And he is spot on, match officials are sacrosanct and pivotal to our game and there must be zero tolerance for on field invective and off field behaviour like that of which Mr Barnes endured.

This correspondent also asked Mr Smith where he stood on on field throat slitting actions, professional cheating and perennial offside actions of certain sides. No response has yet been received.

Force Far Flung.

What’s better than leaving WA? Why leaving WA for a three match tour of the land of the Dutch Dirt Farmers, that’s what. The Force have announced a 3 match tour of SA over Sept / Oct and will face the Toyota Cheetahs, Emerging Ireland and the DHL Western Provence XV. rugby.com.au has more.

Bloody Williamson.

You know I am stickler for grammatic excellence Gaggers, so when I read this I thought, bloody hell, Liam Wright is now coach and captain. That’s a first for Oz rugby. Am I wrong:

‘Joe Schmidt has elevated “natural leader” Liam Wright to Wallabies skipper for his first Test side since replacing Eddie Jones as coach’.

I hate it when professional journo’s write not good word things that confuse.

If Natho is right (I know the odds are low) Wrongaz sure will sleep well.

Penney Pinching?

Stuff.co.chillycuzbro.nz reports that the Crusaders organisation is ‘likely’ to retain Rob Penney’s services as coach for 2025. ‘Likely’ is such a cruel word. It’s neither a backing or a sacking. Just some limp, half-pregnant approach. I was also voted in my 1986 Year 12 as ‘most likely to succeed’. I sure showed them not to pre-judge.

Flash Slashed.

Ex Melbourne Dodo’s player, Carter ‘Flash’ Gordon has been released early from his RA contract and will switch to the NRL Gold Coast Titans immediately. abcnews.net.au has more. Here’s wishing the young man well for his future.

Blowin in the wind.

Whispers dancing on the breeze have reached the Ponderosa that one David Nucifora will soon return to down under and in a pre-arranged move, replace lieutenant Dan as head of RA. Rugby doesn’t just have a pulse people, it’s jumped off life support and running down the road naked and with a smile on its face. Good times ahead for all.

You’re not the only one with scoops Linford.

Until next week. Come on Aussie! Oh and how many read The Nippon Daily article?

Hoss – out.