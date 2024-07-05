News breaking this afternoon that Dan McKellar has been confirmed as NSW Waratah’s coach for the next three years. rugby.com.au has more
- Home
- Forum
- Shop
- Super Rugby
- Wallabies
- Women’s
- World Cup
- Sevens
- Schoolboy
- Podcast
Subscribe to Updates
Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.
Tahriffic News.
Previous ArticleFriday’s Rugby News.
Hoss
A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au