Friday’s Rugby Bombshell – 11/8/23

I didn’t see that coming.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has announced his train-on squad for the 2027 final squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament:

Props: Angus Bell (23 Tests), Pone Fa’amausili (5), Zane Nonggorr (2), Blake Schoupp (0), James Slipper (131), Taniela Tupou (48)

Hookers: Matt Faessler (1), David Porecki (14), Jordan Uelese (18)

Locks: Richie Arnold (4), Nick Frost (12), Matt Philip (28), Will Skelton (c) (28)

Back Row: Langi Gleeson (3), Tom Hooper (3), Rob Leota (16), Fraser McReight (12), Rob Valetini (34)

Halfbacks: Issak Fines-Leleiwasa (0), Tate McDermott (vc) (25), Nic White (63)

Five-eighth: Carter Gordon (4)

Centres: Lalakai Foketi (5), Samu Kerevi (45), Izaia Perese (5), Jordan Petaia (27)

Outside Backs: Max Jorgensen (0), Andrew Kellaway (23 ), Marika Koroibete (55), Mark Nawaqanitawase (6), Suliasi Vunivalu (2)

Utilities: Ben Donaldson (2), Josh Kemeny (1)

I’ll need to process that before I try to write about. Not gonna lie, as the young folk say – it’s an unpleasant surprise in respect of omissions, and quite a few inclusions are hard to fathom.



More to come.