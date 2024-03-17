Australian Club Challenge

Good morning Gaggers & welcome to the first of many contributions from our new Hospital Cup & Queensland Country Rugby contributor Mr Corbin Holznagel. Big shout out to Stephen Tremain for some great photo’s as well.

Bernie Power Cup

The Setting

Fifty years since Brothers and Randwick first met in an Australian Rugby Club Championship, the two heavy weights of Australian club rugby were back at it again at the famed Crosby Park to do battle for the silverware and state-based boasting rights for another twelve months. The hill of the old ground was packed, steak burger aromas filled the air, and rugby supporters of all ages waited in anticipation for the game to come.

As aged warriors of all types, from ex internationals to ex fifth grade all stars traversed the slippery slopes of the hills surrounding the ground to get a vantage point, the crackling of the aged public announcement system came to life with the announcer resembling the ghost of the late Darrell Eastlake looming large in the west of the ground to get proceedings underway. The field was adorned in blue and white as the famed Butcher stripes were cheered onto the ground by a parochial crowd to meet the equally famed adorners of the myrtle green from Sydney’s east.

After some poignant reflections for loved ones close to the rugby families of these great clubs being recently departed, namely William Beale, brother of Kurtley, former Randwick stalwart Luke Cullen and former multiple premiership winning Brothers centre and Queensland rep, Dave ‘Mario’ Logan, the crowd were treated to a stirring national anthem and it was time for the ref to get the game underway.

Referee Mickey Rooney took his place, blew the pea for the commencement of proceedings,

and it was on.

Brothers v Randwick, 2024 Australian Club Championship

First Half

It was clear from the outset what Randwick’s game plan was going to be…” Pass it to Kurtley”, and pass it to Kurtley they did, and with good reason too. Beale was the class player on the paddock, with seemingly more time than needed, deft kicks and passing getting his outside backs into space and moving forward. For a bloke who has had more than twelve months off the paddock, and dare it be said a fair bit going on, plus the ageing years, Beale was all class, but his opponents in the butcher stripes were not to be deterred or intimidated and moved on him with every opportunity.

Behind a fired up forward pack, the Brethren backs were quickly up in defence and keen to

show that they were going to have a crack and not be left wondering, but it was the

Galloping Greens first on the scoreboard after the foraging and quick footed Randwick 9, Ky

Willoughby got his charges close to the line with poking runs, and an inevitable penalty was

enough for the skipper to say ‘we’ll take three’ and get the scoreboard ticking.

Back on, upfront was no place for the fainthearted, as the pigs of these two powerhouse clubs exchanged pleasantries and the backs exchanged friendship bracelets and minties, but it was only a matter of time before the cracks would appear, and appear they did. After well-disciplined Brothers forward play went through numerous phases, a bit of space was being created through quick hands out wide allowing Brothers to cross for tries from Creighton, Guido and the foraging Tarabay with Creighton only able to convert one from three with two from out very wide. For the visiting Wicks, hooker Sugars crossed after a solid lineout to add to the earlier penalty for the teams to go to the sheds at Brothers 17, Randwick 8.

Christian Yassmin. is tackled

Second Half.

Not long after half time, the crowd was treated to some Beale magic. After a concerted Brothers rucking effort on the Randwick line, Brothers Tuneau was crumpled by a great front on Wicks tackle that saw Tuneau looking for Ibis in the sky and the loose ball ending up in the hands of Beale, who spotted a chance from near his own line to have a crack and send his chargers on a downfield rampage resulting in the Lebanese Lamborghini, Chris Yassman, spinning down the western sideline for a spectacular Randwick team try. Brothers 17, Randwick 13, conversion missed. A penalty to Brothers saw Creighton pot an easy three for Brothers to go a further three ahead. But with fifteen minutes to go, there was a feeling that Randwick were building to something, even though Beale had gone to the sheds after a class display.

Alas, at the 71st minute, a well pressured Randwick lineout saw the ball bounce erratically on the green side of the advantage line for the menacing and pacey replacement Brothers half, Cartwright to be Johnny on the Spot, putting the ball on the toe for a bounce that sat up nicely, unlike Barnaby on a Canberra footpath, to land in the pacey halves hands to see him sprint to the corner in front of a fervent local support group for a great try. Seemingly, it was likely to be enough for the trophy to return to Crosby Park for another stint.

But you’d be a mug to underestimate the men from Randwick, and they came back accordingly to strike with a try under the sticks by replacement Robinson after some bruising physical ball running and rucking. Two minutes remaining and Randwick with a chance to put themselves within five with the pending conversion from in front. As the Brethren huddled behind the line to drag the last bit of commitment from each other to withstand the expectant last onslaught, wily and grizzled Brothers veteran, Paddy James, sniffs an air of opportunity that the hurried conversion of the Greens was coming in the form of a drop goal. James launches off the try line to smash down the pending drop kick to deny a certain extra two points. This being typical of how Paddy James has inspired countless Brothers wins of the recent era and the crowd knew it, and erupted knowing that the feat has likely put the result to bed.

With less than two minutes to go, back and forward rucking and mauling from both teams, all present finally see the ball carried over the sideline for the ref to blow time and hand Brothers the Australian Club Championship trophy.

It was a great spectacle of heartland rugby, played in great spirit. For the Randwick team, wily half Willoughby, aggressive 8 Houston, hardworking flanker Ellis and Beale were the standouts, whilst their pack were dominant in the scrums. For Brothers, fullback Sargood showed great courage and pace for a strong performance as did livewire wing Tim Ryan, Harry Lloyd was brilliant in his ruck play giving momentum up the middle and Lawson Creighton showed his class again, with an expected honest display.

The week was billed as a celebration of grassroots rugby, and credit must go to Brothers Club President, Geoff Rodgers and his team who built the atmosphere for the week with long lunches, good promotions and involving the players of both clubs in junior coaching clinics to give the young players a tangible view of what can be. The day was largely made by possible by the sea of volunteers and rugby faithful, who despite all the recent bad press around the state of rugby in Australia, turned up in droves to see a very entertaining game.

Credit should also go to the ref and touchies who largely let the game flow like the game should be let played and also to the preliminary games of Western Districts (Brisbane), Tuggeranong Vikings, Maroochydore Swans and the Roma Echidnas for making the day a true rugby festival.

Bring on the season.