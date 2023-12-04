Aussie women win Dubai Sevens with a pair of stylish Levis.

The Australian women have won the Dubai Sevens for the fourth time at that tournament venue, ending New Zealand’s world-record 41-match unbeaten streak.

Despite the Aussies chalking-up 21 wins in a row prior to kick-off, New Zealand went into the final as favourites, having won four out of five of the previous encounters between the two teams.

New Zealand kicked-off to the Australians, which turned out to be a mistake thanks to Bienne Teria stepping New Zealand’s Tenika Willison and scoring within 20 seconds. Check it out early in the highlights video:

(the full game on Stan is well worth a watch too)

With 4:30 then 2:46 to go in the first half, The Empire Struck Back via NZ’s Jorja Miller (world rookie sevens player of the year) scoring the first two of her three tries.

With 42 seconds to go in the first half, Teagan Levi (younger sister of Maddison Levi) timed an aggressive clear-out to perfection, causing a NZ knock-on. Australia won the resulting scrum and put the ball through the hands to send Teagan Levi from Australia’s half to score under the posts in overtime. Conversion successful. Aus 14 to NZ 12 going into the break.

Australia kicked off and regathered to start the second half, moved up the field via some great bursts & quick ball, to send Teagan Levi over for her second try of the game from about five metres.

With 3:33 to go in the second half, New Zealand’s Jorja Miller scored her third try of the match. The successful conversion made the score 19:19 with substitutions brought on.

With 1:30 to go, passes between Charlotte Caslick, Demi Hayes then Maddison Levi sent Maddison over for her first try of the game and also breaking her own 11-try tournament record with her 12th try in one tournament. Bragging rights will be complicated at the Levi family Christmas dinner.

With the conversion successful, NZ couldn’t do much about the 26:19 scoreline as time ran out.

“It’s amazing,” Australian captain Charlotte Caslick said, according to ABC News.

“It was disappointing losing Alysia* for the final, but it shows the depth we’ve been creating, and Bienne stepped up to have a blinder. It’s just awesome.”

[*Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea was suspended for the final after receiving a red card in the 21-14 semi-final win over France.]

“Teagan, she’s unbelievable, had an amazing pre-season. We’re all getting to see the hard work she’s done.”

“We’ve all worked so hard for this.”

Australia Women’s Sevens team for Dubai SVNS:

2. Sharni Smale (née Williams)

3. Faith Nathan

4. Dominique Du Toit

5. Teagan Levi

6. Madison Ashby

7. Charlotte Caslick (C)

8. Kaitlin Shave

10. Bella Nasser

11. Demi Hayes

12. Maddison Levi

22. Bienne Terita

55. Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea

66. Sariah Paki

Coach: Tim Walsh