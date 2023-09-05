2023 Rugby World Cup Predictor Game

The official Rugby World Cup Predictor Game has just been launched.

We have created a Green and Gold Rugby mini-league group, enabling us to rank against each other!

Simply click the URL below, sign up and you should be taken directly to it.

https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2023/predictor?autojoin-code=7cbfBW6Pv

Alternatively, use code 7CBFBW6PV to join the G&GR Predictor mini-league.

Select your team of 15 players from any country with your starting budget of 100.

As the games progress, we will continue to analyse the winners and slackers of the G&GR Predictor Mini-League.