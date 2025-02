The unluckiest player in Oz Rugby, Liam Wright, is back for the Reds side this week as they take on the high flying, table topping (not a typo) Western Force in Perth this weekend.

Wright hasn’t been right since injuring his shoulder in July 24 when on Wallabies duty. And not just that, but he was also the Wallabies captain.

Here’s hoping Wright can remain injury free in his return from the bench. The Reds and all of Oz rugby are better when he’s playing. Go well, Mr Wright.