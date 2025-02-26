Kitshoff Calls Time.

Steven Kitshoff, the props prop, has called time on his rugby career with immediate effect. A veteran of over 80- tests, dual world cup winner and BIL series winner, Kitshoff had recovered from a neck injury that saw him miss all of the 2024 international season.

Whilst a return to the playing field looked imminent, advice received from his neurosurgeon suggested the risk of injury and more significant damage, was a real likelihood should he continue to play.

Former water boy and current SA coach Jaco Johan heaped praise on Kitshoff, telling planetrugby.com:

“We are extremely sad that Steven’s career had to end this way, but we would like to extend our gratitude to him for his hard work and the sacrifices he has made over the years to become such a vital cog in the team,”

“He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his team-mates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature.

“He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”

G&GR wishes Steven all the best for a happy and healthy post-rugby life.