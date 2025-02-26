‘Ferrari’ won’t start: Suaalii out.

So much for Dan McKellar and his description of JAS as ‘the Ferrari in the shed’ with news confirmed Suaalii will miss the clash with the Drua due to a toe injury. McKellar tells rugby.com.au:

“Joseph is carrying a toe injury. We haven’t got all the details yet, but hopefully that’s short term. He pulled up sore but recovered quite well and we thought he would be right for this week, but unfortunately he isn’t.”

The Waratahs are unbeaten so far this season and will need to be on song against a Drua side who were a touch unlucky not to get the chocolates last week in NZ.

The changes to the Tahs will see Darby Lancaster get a start on the wing, with Andrew Kellaway moving back to #15.