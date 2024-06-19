Thursday’s Rugby News – final teams, Australian team marks, Eddie trying to be relevant 

Fearless Prediction

The weather forecast is good and a sold out Eden Park should be humming. I think the Chiefs have caught fire in the finals series and have demonstrated the form in the finals campaign that can, and I reckon will, take them all of the way. Chiefs by 10.

Saturday 22 June 5:05 PM AEST – Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland,

BLUES (1-15): Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Sam Darry, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Mark Tele’a, Stephen Perofeta

RESERVES: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Angus Ta’avao, Josh Beehre, Adrian Choat, Taufa Funaki, Bryce Heem, Cole Forbes

CHIEFS (1-15): Aidan Ross, Tyrone Thompson, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson

RESERVES: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona

Referee: Nic Berry Assistant Referees: Jordan Way, Damon Murphy

Australian Super Teams Grading

Before we divert our attention to the international game, here are my grades out of 10 for the Australian Super teams relative to expectations.

ACT Brumbies 8

Finished with a record of 16 wins and 3 defeats. I had my doubts about the Brumbies this year; I must confess I don’t rate Larkham as a coach, and he’s proved me wrong. The Brumbies played with more ambition than in previous years and were entertaining to watch. The negatives were the late struggles at set piece, and they did give up big scores to the Chiefs and the Blues during the season.

I expected them to finish as the top Australian team, a semi-final appearance isn’t to be sneezed at.

Queensland Reds 7

Don’t poke the Bear

I’ve given the Reds a 7 due to the fact that they over achieved this year compared to my, and most fans’, expectations. They finished the season 8 and 7 with a losing quarter final exit and although it was the same opposition the Chiefs did finish with the minor premiership last year.

The Reds played IMHO the most adventurous and enjoyable to watch Australian rugby of the year and could easily have beaten the Canes (loss in golden point) and Blues (loss in final play of the game). The negative on the Reds was that they played to the level of the opposition.

Melbourne Rebels 6

A decision has been made.

Kevin Foote and his team deserve the Coaches of the Year award. To keep the team together interested and performing was a testament to their messaging and management. Ultimately to make the finals and bow out while giving a good account of themselves was a great achievement. I can only hope that the boys find a place to play next year.

Western Force 4

Probably finished about where my expectations thought they should. They need to do better going forward given the level of investment and ability of the squad.

Waratahs 3

Tah Man: next Governor General?

They should’ve done better. The loss of several front rows was a reason (not an excuse) for the poor results. Creating a level of instability and expectation among fans that winning the whole thing was an option at the start of the season was unrealistic. This ultimately cost Darren Coleman his job.

An omni-shambles is most accurate term for the debacle of a year. Hopefully they can improve next year; this comes from a Reds fan.

Eddies Rugbypass interview with Jim Hamilton

I put myself through that self-serving excrement yesterday, I consider it an act of service.

For the sake of all our PTSDs, do not listen to it; you’ll want to throw your mobile device into a river. That he throws the people who backed him under a bus defies belief.

