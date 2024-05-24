The Great Escape | Getting Intimate With Hoss | Tom Ross

Welcome one, welcome all, to the second episode of our new G&GR podcast: Getting Intimate With Hoss. Apart from the ratings, who said it wouldn’t last!

Last night I had the opportunity to sit down with the entertaining and engaging former Brumby and current Tahs tight head, Mr Tom Ross.

Tom talks about his great escape from the barren wastelands of the ACT and signing with the Tahs in November 2023. He reflects on a pretty decent prop education he got while down south, with one or two reasonable prop mentors and some useful coaches as well.

2024 saw Tom in the Tahs starting XV before he too succumbed to the Tahs curse, doing his MCL five minutes into the match against the Chiefs, but battled it out till halftime. Tom is on the recovery trail and we discuss all things rugby. From his rugby trajectory, to how to help Sonny-Bill Williams evolve as a commentator and everything else in between.

Special thanks to the Waratah media team for the opportunity and also to Tom. ‘Tross’ (must be short for Albatross) was a terrific guest and ”much better than Julian Heaven” (Tom’s words). We talked Brumbies rugby, coaches, life at the Tahs and a whole lot more. Sit down, pour yourself a refreshing beverage and enjoy.