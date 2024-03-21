The Dropped Kick-Off – Your Ultimate (Slightly Delayed) Super Rugby Women’s Predictor

Our (delayed) Super Rugby Women’s podcast is here. Nick W and Nathan jump in to review round one, see where all teams are at, and give their predictions for this upcoming weekend!
WARNING: barely any swearing. Sorry guys
Episode Code: 111
Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...