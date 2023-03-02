Podcast

The Dropped Kick-Off 70 – 2023 Western Force Special w Jimmy Duffy

The Western Force are heading into 2023 with a new coaching team, a stack of new talent and big goals to create a new era and culture for the club.

Nick sits down with Forwards Assistant Coach, Jimmy Duffy to talk:

  • His transition out of Irish Rugby and his first experience coaching in Australia
  • Pre-season goals for the Force and their round one win vs Rebels
  • Building a winning culture at the club
  • Previewing their Super Round clash vs. the Reds and the 2023 season.

