The Dropped Kick-Off 70 – 2023 Western Force Special w Jimmy Duffy

The Western Force are heading into 2023 with a new coaching team, a stack of new talent and big goals to create a new era and culture for the club.
Nick sits down with Forwards Assistant Coach, Jimmy Duffy to talk:
- His transition out of Irish Rugby and his first experience coaching in Australia
- Pre-season goals for the Force and their round one win vs Rebels
- Building a winning culture at the club
- Previewing their Super Round clash vs. the Reds and the 2023 season.
Give it a listen and let us know what you think.
