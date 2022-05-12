The Dropped Kick-Off 47 – Almost As Long As The Beer Line

The Dropped Kick-Off is back to talk Super Rugby, the Wallaroos and handing out more devilish hottakes. Nick H takes the wheel and hosts Jack and Natho, like U2 playing without Adam Clayton.
With the Rugby World Cups for 2027 and 2029 being announced today as well, consider it hype pod.
The Hot Topics:
- What caught our eye during the Super Rugby?
- What are our thoughts on the Wallaroos performances?
- The announcements of the Rugby World Cup?
- What happened over the last week of Super Rugby?
- What are our thoughts on the teams for this weekend?
- Outlandish predictions and hottakes.
