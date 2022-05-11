Thursdays Rugby News 12/5/22

Much like my brain this weeks offering spans the globe.

Joe Marler is a Complex Character and a Genuinely Interesting Bloke

Marler and his poor sense of direction

I listen to the Joe Marler Show podcast when driving and while it is not a Rugby Podcast he does cover some interesting topics. So in his new book he has some observations I think it is worth paying attention.

England prop Joe Marler has sounded a dire warning for rugby, fearing that its appeal is shrinking and that more of an attempt must be made to get people who don’t notice the game to take an interest. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance in recent times, playing his way back into the Test squad under Eddie Jones and publishing his well-received autobiography, Loose Head.

Apart from being a world class prop and father of four he has an interesting take on the game. In The current issue of Rugby World magazine he addressed the issue of style in the game. He outlined his concerns about the evolution of rugby and how it must act fast to encourage people within the game to show more of themselves in order to attract new fans from outside.

He is a great character and is quoted as saying “I remember when I first came through and had a Mohican, people said: ‘You have to make sure you play well if you look like that.’ That works both ways – it forces me to back it up.

It got me thinking that we generally love players who take joy from playing who can forget how Digby Ioane danced after scoring a try, Or the Quade Cooper back flip, as long as it does not taunt the opposition have at it boys.

Reds Injury Crisis The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Don’t poke the Bear

I know all teams deal with injury as the year progresses but the Reds have been hit badly by the injury bug in the back half of the year and have still competed well. As a Queensland supporter I am OK with the past few weeks of losses as they have been in all those games.

This week’s team to face the Blues on the other side of the ditch.

Dane Zander – Norths Albert Anae – Brothers Feao Fotuaika – Sunnybank Ryan Smith – Brothers Angus Blyth – Bond University Connor Vest – University of Queensland Angus Scott-Young – University of Queensland Seru Uru – Wests Tate McDermott (c) – University of Queensland James O’Connor – Brothers Jordan Petaia – Wests Hunter Paisami – Wests Josh Flook – Brothers Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests Jock Campbell – University of Queensland Matt Faessler – Brothers Harry Hoopert – Brothers Sef Fa’agase – University of Queensland Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – Souths Tuaina Taii Tualima – GPS Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland Hamish Stewart – Brothers Lawson Creighton – Brothers

Take Albert Anae for example he would not have been on the radar of the Reds but injuries have given him the opportunity. Albert was literally signed off the street as he had not even signed for a QPR club. (Naturally he was signed by the Reds and declared for Brothers but that is an argument for another time.)

JOC 2.0 has been named for his first game back in about a month and will bring an even hand to the game.

Heart says Reds I will take the Hoss route on my actual tip and say no comment.

Now or never: New Zealand Rugby sets date for final vote on Silver Lake deal

The fate of the proposed New Zealand Rugby-Silver Lake deal will finally be known on June 2.

NZ Rugby announced on Wednesday that a special general meeting has been called to allow members to vote on the Silver Lake. The SGM will take place at NZ Rugby’s Auckland offices.

The NZ Rugby-Silver Lake deal has been through many twists and turns. After a public row between NZ Rugby and the players’ association, the NZ Rugby board and the NZRPA finally agreed terms with the US investment firm, which will inject $200 million in a new commercial entity that will house all revenue-generating assets, with an additional $100 million offered to NZ-based institutional investors.

However, that was not the end of the saga, and put the ball back in the court of the provincial unions, who voted unanimously to accept the initial NZ Rugby-Silver Lake deal, but had reservations about the revamped offer.

Bits and pieces are to be sorted out but in my view this is the price NZ have paid for having a successful team for the past 20 years. Holding on to all of those talents have essentially bankrupted the union to the point where they need the injection of funds.

RA has managed to do that through ineptitude of previous administrations without keeping the talent.

And the Winner is ???

Will Australia host the 2027 Rugby World Cup?

Australia is currently in the box seat to secure the hosting rights for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

In a show of support, the Australian government has made a pledge in their latest budget to fund the bidding and delivery process.

Rugby Australia has also been working exclusively with World Rugby to design the tournament until then since being announced as the preferred candidate late last year.

Australia has also been announced as the preferred candidate for the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup, in a clear signal of intent from rugby administrators in the country.

When is the host announcement?

The official vote for the host country will take place on May 12.

Surly it must happen from here. I know it is a bit iof a national sport to slag him off but well played Phil Kearns for getting us to here. He deserves the accolades for his service to the game. Hopefully Hoss has good news tomorrow.

2022 Wallabies Jerseys Thoughts

Personally I prefer the Green indigenous jersey.