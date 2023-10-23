The Chewsday Chew – Brotherhood

Hey All,

Over the past few weeks I’ve vocalised some pretty solid criticisms at RA and particularly its board of directors. That criticism was triggered by the dismal results of the Wobblies at the 2023 World Cup. But it’s more than that; it’s the culmination of years of the pent-up frustrations of a life-long rugby fan watching a slow-motion train-wreck that everyone could see coming, yet was still allowed to happen. It’s the manifestation of finally being sick to the very back teeth of having our collective good will and loyalties abused by +20yrs of successive excuses for leadership. I know I’m not alone in my frustrations and I thank those among our readership who have signalled their agreeance. But while the rage is still very much there, I confess it is tiring. It’s exhausting actually. It’s hard to be angry all the time, even when it’s deserved.

So this week I thought to run something a little lighter, and acknowledge what will be a very special occurrence this coming weekend, when in the RWC23 Final between the All Blacks and South Africa, all things remaining equal, we will see three brothers Barrett take the field for the All Blacks. And that is a pretty remarkable feat.

To that end, I thought to pen a quick piece covering some of the more notable combinations of families that have graced our fields over the years for New Zealand and South Africa. If nothing else, we should acknowledge their achievement and to be fair, after playing the odd game or twenty-seven with various members of my family and loving every second of it, to quietly note my jealously that they got to do it in their nations jersey.

From New Zealand, from what little bit of Dr Googling I could do, there appears to have been some 50 sets of brothers who have played for the All Blacks, but only thirteen sets have managed to actually line up alongside each other:

Charlie and Pay Purdue were the first set of AB brothers, playing one test together in 1905

Ginger and Mark Nicholls played one in 1921

Cyril and Maurie Brownlie played 3 tests between 1924-5

Don and Ian Clarke made 18 appearances together from 1956-63

Colin and Stan Meads racked up 14 tests alongside the other between 1961-66

Whetton brothers Alan and Gary tallied 34 tests together from 1984-91

Bachop brothers Stephen and Graeme played 4 tests in-tandem in 1994

Zinzan and Robin Brooke made a fearsome combo for 39 tests between 1992-97

Owen and Ben Franks accumulated an eye-watering 33 tests from 2010-15

Luke and Sam Whitelock played 5 tests together between 2013-18

Savea brothers Julian and Ardie played 6 tests together in 2016-17

Rieko and Akira Ioane played 7 tests together between 2020-21

And now of-course we have the Barretts. Beauden debuted for the AB’s in 2012, Scott in 2016 and Jordie in 2017. The three brothers played their first test as a unit in June 2018 against France and have been charging along since. I must add, it was a shame that the fourth brother Kane was forced into early retirement in 2014 after a series of head-knocks. ‘Word around the campfires’ was that he was an All Black in the making and should the Rugby Gods have been kinder, perhaps we may have seen an awesome four-some at some stage. ‘Such is life’ said someone.

For South Africa, the most recent and prominent combination that springs to mind is of-course Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis. Over a near twenty year professional career, the Hooker & Tighthead combination played over 240 first-class games together and, after both debuting for the Bokke together against Australia on 07 July 2007, went on to play over 60 tests together. Numerous sources mention them as the ‘most capped brothers ever’, but yet I couldn’t find an exact test-count to back that up. And behind them is a remarkable array of family including the du Plessis uncles Willie, Carel and Michael who played for the Bokke between 1980-86 (but never as a trio).

Bismarck & Janie du Plessis

The only other family in world rugby who come close to that count of tests were brothers Gavin and Scott Hastings, who made their Test debuts on the same day in January 1986 against France. Together they tallied 52 tests together until the 1995 World Cup, 50 for Scotland and two caps for the 1989 Lions.

Gavin & Scott Hastings

Alongside that, 1974 was a remarkable year for the Bokke with three sets of brothers playing together: Polla and Carel Fourie, Dawie and Jackie Snyman, and Ian & Roy McCallum.

And I would be remiss if I discussed ‘family rugby’ in South Africa and did not mention the Morkel family who put an amazing 10 family members into the Bokke jersey between 1903 and 1930. Andrew Morkel debuted in 1903, joined by two more brothers Sommy & Dougie in 1906, and a fourth brother Boy debuted in 1910 and was still Captaining the side in 1921 agd 35yrs (a remarkable feat for the period). Meanwhile, cousins to Boy and co, brothers Gerhard & Jackie Morkel debuted in 1912. In 1921, a further crop of cousins, by way of brothers Henry, Royal and Harry joined the Bokke ranks to ensure there were at least three Morkels playing (of the five on tour) each time the Bokke took the field in the 1921 tour of New Zealand. And finally, Pieter, cousin to Royal and co debuted in 1928.

Anyway, cut it however you like, but the Bokke and the All Blacks have some magnificent family lines running through their histories and woven into the fabric of their jerseys. For us in this era, on the weekend coming we have the pleasure of seeing the trio of Barrett’s ‘do their thing’ and I can only wish them well and imagine how proud it must make their parents. Win, lose or draw, I wish them well.

Guess who and in what order?

What say you? Who have I forgotten? What did I get wrong?



