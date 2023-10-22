Mad Monday with Brisneyland Local #13: And then there were Two!

In what we thought would be two pretty lopsided matches, we got one route, and one extremely close bore-a-thon! After last week’s fantastic quarter-final games, we get this semi-final letdown. But alas, we are down to two teams! The Nearlies vs. the Dutch Dirt Farmers for the big dance.

We will also take a look at the Kiwi NPC Grand Final and round it out with Brisneyland Locals’ tip for the RWC 2023 Grand Final! So let’s settle down at our desks, make it look like we are doing some work, and dive in for a good bit of rugby banter.

New Zealand 44 defeat Argentina 6

See KARL’s excellent GAGR match report here.

The Kiwis have qualified for their fifth Rugby World Cup final after a complete shellacking of The FISMs. There is little doubt that the Nearlies were completely dominant early Saturday morning, dotting down seven tries with Richie Mo’unga icing three conversions and one penalty. Will Jordan continued on his try-scoring way, snagging a hat-trick while Shannon Frizell also bagged himself a double.

In what can only be described as a bizarre circumstance, Ian Foster may go on to win the World Cup and then have to relinquish his role as AB’s coach. Well, if he is unemployed after the cup, I know a team that is looking for a coach who actually knows what he is doing. He certainly would have the credibility!

On another interesting note, Cheika demonstrated why we don’t want him to come back and coach the Wallabies, by having a whinge about the ‘referump’ after his teams’ whopping defeat. Let me tell you Cheik, it wasn’t the adjudicating that cost you the game! They were outclassed across the park, Angus Gardner had nothing to do with your loss. Just when he looked like he had turned into a reasonable human being, he re-assumed the mantle of ‘tool’ yet again.

South Africa 16 defeated England 15

Read Sully’s brutally honest GAGR game review here.

Handre Pollard’s last-minute 3-pointer secured The Catholic’s spot in the Rugby World Cup final as England somehow managed to out Bokke the Bokkes and get within 1 point. The Soap dodgers executed their excruciatingly boring game plan to perfection and slowed the game down to a pace that even the Bokkes thought was too slow. In the first half as four Owen, ‘I can whinge at the referump with the best of them’ Farrell’s penalties gave the Pommies a 12-6 lead. The Saffa coaching staff (read Head Water Boy Rassie ‘I am about to lose my shit’ Erasmus) were clearly unhappy with the execution of the game plan and made the big, but very accurate call, after just 30 minutes to hook starting fly-half Manie ‘I am having a shocker’ Libbok and bringing on Handre ‘Cool hand Luke’ Pollard.

A clutch drop-goal from Mr. ‘No Arms’ gave his side a 15-6 lead heading into the final quarter, but then the Bokkes finally managed to get their ‘Poo in one sock’ and hit back with Rudolph Snyman snagging a nice try from close range and Handre ‘I should have started the game’ Pollard converting it, to make it a two-point differential. The Bokke scrum then really started to slam home the advantage over the England bench front row, and a scrum penalty in the last 3 minutes minutes was iced by Pollard to give them a 16-15 lead which was enough to snatch the come-from-behind victory.

In what can only be described as one of the worst games of rugby I have ever watched, it was really the most disappointing match for an RWC semi-final. An absolutely dour affair, with little to no imagination, and just when you thought any team couldn’t play slower than the Saffas, the Poms demonstrated how to do it. OMFG. I know our very own Nutta will probably disagree with me, as he would have loved the craft of the front rows in the scrummaging battle and the skill of popping their opposite numbers. But I found the pace of the game, the constant water breaks (without approval to come onto the ground by the officials), and the lack of ball in play time to be just shite.

But England, and let us be 100% honest, no one, including our own resident ‘Soap-Dodger” Keith, thought the Poms would make it this far, let alone only go down by 1 point in the semi-final. So well done to them. They did better than our Eddie-coached orange ones.

I do have to mention one point that really ‘Ground-my-gears’ during this game! It was the constant gobbing off to the ‘referump’ Brendan O’Keefe. It was just appalling. Farrell was the worst of it! Lucky BLL never got his ‘referumps’ ticket. Had it been me adjudicating this game I would have ‘cheddared’ a few players for being ‘gob-shites’! It is a trend we do not need in our game.

NPC Grand Final – Taranaki 22 defeat Hawkes Bay 19

In what turned out to be a really tense battle in New Plymouth, Taranaki managed to edge out Hawke’s Bay 22-19, regardless of the territorial advantage they held in the last quarter of the game. Taranaki showed themselves to be the team capable of winning a title all season, with the emergence of Fly-Half Josh Jacomb becoming the icing to their cake full of talent.

The hosts would not be beaten, though, and after a knock-on allowed them to get themselves out of danger, Taranaki was able to close out the win; the crowd storming the pitch to celebrate.

Taranaki 22 (Meihana Gindlay, Daniel Rona, Adam Lennox tries; Josh Jacomb 2 cons, pen)

Hawke’s Bay 19 (Lolagi Visinia, Tom Parsons, Geoff Cridge tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons)

HT: 15-14.

RWC 2023 Big Dance Next Week: South Africa vs. New Zealand

The All Blacks and Springboks have played each other 105 times, with the All Blacks leading the collective tally 62 to 39, with 4 matches drawn. Here are some interesting stats worth looking at.

In their last 10 matches since October 2017, the Kiwis are ahead 6-4. The last time they met in a World Cup was 21 September 2019 at the International Stadium Yokohama with the All Blacks coming out victorious 23-13. Noting, however, that South Africa went on to defeat England to win the 2019 RWC.

So where do we go from here? Form? I would have to say although the Kiwis got off to a bit of a shaky start, their form has been one of constant improvement. Cant be said to be the same for the Springboks. With Wayne Barnes likely to be the ‘referump’, if the Bokkes talk to Wayne the way they bleated to Angus Gardner, I think they will be in for a tough evening.

We don’t yet know the selections, or if there are any major injuries to come out of the semi-final matches. So I reserve the right to re-visit this prediction. But at this stage, I am tipping our ANZAC brothers the All Blacks by 7.

Happy Monday to you All. Have at it!