Happy’s Thursday Rugby News – abridged version

Short version today as work has intervened so strap in.

Word out of camp is Marika Koroibete – the two-time John Eales Medallist – could have played his last Test in the Wallabies jersey after being left out of Saturday’s Bledisloe fixture in Wellington due to injury. If so, given his age profile and talent coming through he may have played his last game for Australia. If that’s the case, thank you for your service. At his best Marika has been a dominant winger and has always given his all.

Wallaroos hunting for Wales revenge as they set out two WXV goals

Get it sorted Plucka!

The Wallaroos are undeterred by back-to-back defeats to start their spring tour as they prepare to open their WXV 2 campaign. The Australians will get a chance at revenge on Saturday (AEST) as they play Wales in the competition’s opener, almost a week after going down after the siren in Newport.

With the action shifting to South Africa, Jo Yapp’s side understand what they need to do to reverse the result with discipline one of the major issues for the Wallaroos in last week’s defeat. “We get the opportunity of playing them again the week after so it’s like a quick turnaround in a new country with no home advantage. It’s really like another clean slate and we’re ready to throw everything at them this time around,” backrower Tabua Tuinakauvadra said. “I think once we take the discipline issues out of our game, it’ll be a whole new team and we can really get the ball rolling in terms of the game that we want to play and the style that we’ve been training as soon as we just rid those silly penalties.”

Their eyes are on the title as they face Scotland and hosts South Africa following their opening game, with Japan and Italy rounding out the tournament. “It’s definitely taking out WXV 2,” Tuinakauvadra said on their goals to end the season.

They are improving each week so go hard ladies. In a sign of how the women’s game is evolving the Fijiana team lost to the traditional rugby powerhouse Netherlands last week.

Schoolboy star Zach Fittler opts to join rugby, signs with Waratahs

Tah Man: next Governor General?

My spies tell me this kid can play as he has dominated at age level. The talented son of rugby league great Brad Fittler will instead carve out the early stages of his professional sporting career in rugby after signing a two-year deal with NSW Waratahs.

Zach Fittler, who was recently named in Australia’s Under 18 development squad, is finishing up Year 12 at The Scots College in Sydney after playing three seasons in the school’s First XV.

That’s it for me, I’m out. Go Wallabies!