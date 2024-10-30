Happy’s Thursday’s Rugby News 

This week I spent a couple of days on a road trip, which was a wonderful opportunity to listen to most home nations podcasts. With the autumn internationals coming up it gave me a level of insight into how the Australians are perceived; I can report that without exception the Wallabies are perceived as the easy game. With the Scottish podcast in particular saying that a loss to us could see Gregor Townsend in the hot seat. As an ultra loyal Aussie I will never tip against the Wallabies, but as a realist I pose this question: what do you think constitutes success on this tour?

Rugby Australia Awards Valetini, Stewart take out top honours

From Pravda

John Eales Medal – Rob Valetini

Wallaroos Player of the Year – Maya Stewart

Shawn Mackay Award for Men’s Sevens Player of the Year – Nathan Lawson

Shawn Mackay Award for Women’s Sevens Player of the Year – Maddison Levi

Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year – Fraser McReight, QLD Reds

Buildcorp Super Rugby Women’s Player of the Year – Siokapesi Palu, ACT Brumbies

Rookie of the Year Award – Tim Ryan, QLD Reds

Junior Men’s Player of the Year – Toby Macpherson, ACT Brumbies

Junior Women’s Player of the Year – Caitlyn Halse, NSW Waratahs

Cadbury Try of the Year – Tim Ryan, QLD Reds v Blues

Fedex Referee of the Year – Nic Berry

Nick Farr-Jones Spirit of Rugby Award – Graeme Tosch, Rugby Victoria

Joe French Award for Outstanding Contribution to Rugby – Kim Evans, Rugby Union South Australia

Geoff ‘Bunter’ Shaw Community Coach of the Year Award – James Barkell, NSW Rugby

Andrew Cole Community Match Official of the Year – Ian McGowan, QLD Country Rugby Referees

Cadbury Club of the Year – Wagga Wagga Junior Rugby Union Club

Special congratulations to Wagga Wagga Junior Rugby Club for doing God’s work.

Marler criticised after saying haka ‘needs binning’

From BBC

Our NZ brethren will send out a hit squad on Joe Marler for this one as you should never question the Hakarana.

England prop Joe Marler has been criticised after posting that the haka “needs binning” before Saturday’s match against New Zealand. Marler, 34, will not feature in the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium, but has recovered from a broken foot he sustained during the first Test against the All Blacks in July to make the wider squad.

“The haka needs binning. It’s ridiculous,” Marler posted on X, external, before subsequently deactivating his X account. After reactivating his account, the Harlequins prop posted, “Context is everything. Just having a bit of fun trying to spark interest in a mega rugby fixture. Some wild responses [finishing emoji]. Big Love x.” He added that he “also needed to satisfy my narcissism”.

Marler was criticised by cultural advisers for his initial comment about the haka. Mana Epiha said Marler was obviously “a little bit lost”, while Dr Karaitiana Taiuru said he lacked cultural appreciation. “Calling for it to be binned with no reasoning shows a lack of appreciation for traditions which is a contradiction for any rugby player – cultural appreciation and lack of open mindedness,” Taiuru added.

“It’s only any good when teams actually front it with some sort of reply. Like the league boys did last week,” Marler later added, before initially taking down the post. Marler’s comments prompted a mixed response online, with one X user adding: “Have a bit of respect for other cultures.” However, another user said: “I’m a Kiwi and I’m over it. I think they should only do it at home Tests. Yes it should be challenged.”

In rugby union, regulations prevent opposing teams crossing the halfway line while New Zealand are performing the Maori war dance. In 2019, England were fined £2,000 for crossing the halfway line as they lined up in a V formation to face the haka before their Rugby World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand. The rule about not crossing the halfway line does not apply in rugby league, with responses and face-offs more common. When Samoa’s rugby league team performed a traditional war dance, the Siva Tau, before their first Test against England last Sunday, the players became involved in an intense standoff.

This will not stand: alcohol banned from France team meetings

This is worse that touring a second string team to New Zealand. The French Rugby Federation (FFR) has banned players from drinking alcohol during national team gatherings to help improve off-field discipline.

In July, France full-back Melvyn Jaminet was suspended for 34 weeks and fined 30,000 euros (£25,335) by the FFR after he posted a racist video on social media during the summer tour of Argentina. His team-mates Hugo Auradou, and Oscar Jegou, both 21, were also charged with the aggravated rape of a 39-year-old woman during the same tour, which both deny.

“These are places where the players are there to try and develop their physical and tactical abilities to the best of their ability,” FFR vice president Jean-Marc Lhermet told reporters. “The consumption of alcohol is not authorised in these places.”

One of the other 20 steps announced by the FFR is a proposal to introduce drug and alcohol testing, with no overnight visitors allowed in players’ rooms. France head coach Fabien Galthie said the players backed the new measures. “We did a questionnaire and all the players said yes,” he added. “It was a logical and coherent development in relation to what had happened.”

France play Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in their autumn internationals next month.

Punch on people, it’s Friday tomorrow