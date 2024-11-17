Game Review: Wales V Australia – Northern Tour – 18 November 2024

Wales 1 Gareth Thomas 2 Dewi Lake 3 Archie Griffin 4 Will Rowlands 5 Adam Beard 6 James Botham 7 Jac Morgan 8 Aaron Wainwright 9 Ellis Bevan 10 Gareth Anscombe 11 Blair Murray 12 Ben Thomas 13 Max Llewellyn 14 Tom Rogers 15 Cameron Winnett Substitutes 16 Ryan Elias 17 Nicky Smith 18 Keiron Assiratti 19 Christ Tshiunza 20 Tommy Reffell 21 Rhodri Williams 22 Sam Costelow 23 Eddie James Australia 1 Angus Bell 2 Matt Faessler 3 Allan Alaalatoa 4 Nick Frost 5 Will Skelton 6 Seru Uru 7 Fraser McReight 8 Rob Valetini 9 Nic White 10 Noah Lolesio 11 Max Jorgensen 12 Samu Kerevi 13 Len Ikitau 14 Andrew Kellaway 15 Tom Wright Substitutes 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa 17 James Slipper 18 Zane Nonggorr 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto 20 Langi Gleeson 21 Tate McDermott 22 Ben Donaldson 23 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

Match Officials: Referee: James Doleman (NZR) ARs: Karl Dickson (Eng) & Angus Mabey (NZR)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SA)

Prediction

We should have this on paper, we’re an improving outfit with a last up win against quality opposition, while Wales are looking down the barrel of a calendar year without a victory. As an Australian supporter I’m starting to feel that we are progressing, hopefully this game won’t be a false dawn.

Australia by 7.

The match

Wallabies vs Wales 2021 courtesy of Tim Anger

For the first 10 minutes both teams started the game with great adventure, with Kerevi getting held up and Australia dominating possession and territory.

Australia score the first try through Tom Wright after asking enough questions of the Welsh defence to finally get the answer they wanted.

From the restart Wales get a bit of good possession and after losing the ball in contact Australia transition the ball through three sets of hands and Nick Frost scores a fine try from 50 showing real pace for a second rower.

Currently, Australia are dominating in all facets of the game with Matt F going over for a second try from a fine rolling maul.

From the restart, Wales finally get some possession in the Australian end of the field and after generating some scrum dominance they generate penalty advantage and a fine try to their number 8.

Wales generating possession parity through some set piece dominance and a bit of lazy defence and after two scrum penalties have brought the game back to 19 to 13.

Wales coming back into the game and after some admittedly minor head on head contact, Doleman does the most Doleman thing and calls no foul play.

First half score 19 to 13. The first 25 minutes were all Wallabies with great intent, pace and support lines. The last 15 minutes belonged to the Welsh generating set piece dominance with Angus Bell being penalised twice (and probably should have been a third) giving the Welsh access back into the game.

Australian standouts in the first half were Seru Uru, Tom Wright and Will Skelton.

Second half

Second half begins with Angus Bell being replaced as he was getting it handed to him at scrum time..

The second half begins with Sami Kerevi getting a yellow card for a good tackle with the Welsh player dipping into contact. My question with this is what are the protocols here?, Kerevi was bent at the waist and lining for a low hit.

The game is now a proper test match, with both teams looking to play.

After the Kerevi yellow, Australia has returned to the maul game, generating a couple of penalties and score a fine try through a nice rolling maul.

Samu Kerevi’s slice of cheese is upgraded to an undeserved vino.

Australia again generate a couple of penalties and after another rolling maul, Matty F has a deserved hat trick. Score 33–13.

Changes being made with Skelton coming off after probably his best game in gold.

Wales generate a fine try with numbers from an unfortunate forward pass by the Wallabies. There was a great pick up from the Brady like pass.

Tom Wright scores a nice intercept try which was an all or nothing play as the overlap would have seen Wales in at the other end.

After the first 20 of the second half, the Kerevi red has focussed the Australians with some excellent execution, which is a great sign of the team’s progress. Unusually for any international team, they score 21 unanswered points while they were down to 14.

Wales score their first points of the second half after some sustained pressure, forcing some infringements from then Wallabies, scoring a deserved try off the top of a lineout and a crash ball mid field. Score 40 to 20.

With the game opening up Australia are going through he gears showing some good enterprise and scoring a nice try through Len Ikitau.

Tom Wright finishes it off with a man of the match performance, scoring a hat trick to hang a 50 piece on Wales. Final score 52 to 20.

It appears we can have nice things after all.

Summary and key moments.

Samu Kerevi at ASICS Jersey reveal for RWC2023

The Samu Kerevi red card seemed to focus the Australians into playing some assured rugby. It came with the scores at 19 to 13.

Australia kicked away, showing a ruthless edge which is the most gratifying thing on the day as we have seen it all fall apart over the years.

Final score Australia 52 Wales 20

Australia 52

Tries

Matt Faessler 3, Tom Wright 3, Nick Frost, Len Ikitau

Noah Lolesio 6 from 8

Wales 20

Tries

Ben Thomas, Aaron Wainwright

2 conversions, 2 penalties

Over to you G&GRs, it’s a great Monday already.