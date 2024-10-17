Friday’s Rugby News.

I’m back baby! Embrace the sunshine and feel that inner glow. Fridays Rugby News, the real FRN is here again. Thanks to Shrek and Donkey for stepping up to the plate during my absence. Their efforts once again prove just how good I am.

Today we kick off with a problem that effects one in four rugby fans. ‘Premature Jubilation’. Skip up north for ‘Rocky Road’. Look into northern obstacles with ‘Reds Dead Baby?’ Then have a look at what lays ahead for our Wallaroos in ‘Final’s Countdown’. Before wrapping up with ‘Friday’s Goss with Hoss’, the Royal tour edition, celebrating the visit of King Chuck & his mum.

‘Not again’. Yowie laments.

Premature Jubilation.

A common problem for rugby fans huh!

So badly do Oz fans crave some kind, hell any kind of success on the rugby field, that all too fast, we pin unrealistic expectations on the next big thing.

Enter stage right new / returning rugby convert Joseph ‘Caitlyn Jenner’ Sua’ali’i. Now I absolutely understand that he will be a pivotal part of Tahcelona’s 2025 title win, but for now, can we please let this young man just ease his way back into Jehovah’s chosen game.

RA’s only reporter (and that’s a rather loose generalisation) said as much this week, when he also slandered fellow journos, by reporting: ‘a dense media pack had made the journey south, just to see his (Caitlyn) first training run’

I completely understand RA and us fans, wanting good news stories around rugby. With another poor SRP season for Oz sides, ho-hum Wallaby results and yet another reason to hate Melbourne (do we really need any more?) and news of pending legal brew-ha-ha, we all crave something to hang our coats on. But let’s temper expectations and create an environment for the young man to learn & evolve. And when form and performance warrant it, then lets see him in gold.

Until that time, how bout we holster the pistols of expectation, lest they again go off early and like Mrs Hoss, everyone ends up disappointed. Again.

Jail this Frogs.

Rocky Road.

As a Tahs & Wallabies fan, I have often pondered: ‘what ever happened to Rocky Elsom?’

From genuine game breaker and world class #6 at all levels of rugby. Revered in Ireland, respected by opponents, to rugby outcast, never to be heard of again.I vaguely recall hearing about him taking the reigns at Narbonne in France. I also recall (I thought) he was part of an Aussie consortium who had purchased the club. And then, well, nothing.

Until now.

News this week of an ‘international arrest warrant’ being issued, in absentia, over allegations of alleged financial infidelity on his part when executing his duties as president and part owner of French club Narbonne. Claims vehemently disputed by the Rock in the SMH (repeated here on The Roar).

I don’t proffer to have any more insight into the allegations and details than the average bear. But to try a former international player, that I assume, would be easy enough to track down, does appear, a very French thing to do, So much for ‘liberty, equality, fraternity‘. More like, stuff it, to hard to find him, just jail him and let the press know first.

The notoriously reclusive Elsom is in Ireland, coaching at a schools level. And with Ireland having an extradition treaty with le Frogs, the next moves will be interesting.

Rocky road indeed.

‘Bloody French’.

Reds Dead Baby?

Whilst on Le Frogs, news this week, that in a rare moment of French unity, all levels of French rugby have united to try and stop World Rugby introducing the 20 minute red card as a permanent edition to rugby’s laws from 2025.

Much of their arguments are similar to concerns first shared during the ‘trial’ in the Southern Hemisphere. You know, potential for deliberate foul play, targeting opposition players to take them out of the game yet ‘only’ being punished 20 minutes. All legitimate concerns, but all completely refuted by actual results during the trial.

Let’s face it, if a team was going to exploit this rule for advantage, its the worlds biggest cheats, The Minstrels. The fact they didn’t, well not yet anyway, to me proves the law provides the right balance between player welfare and protecting the entertainment spectacle for fans and stakeholders alike.

Maybe the French should hold a hearing without anyone present and issue decree via media? They’re on a roll after all? rugby.com.au has more.

Reds dead? Not so much.

Walalroos on Mad Monday, in Europe.

Final’s Countdown

The much improved Wallaroos will learn their 2025 RWC draw in the early hours of this morning (and I will update when known).

I must give credit where due. The early season form of our team, plus the first two gigs prior to the WXV2 were less than uninspiring o say the least. However, the improvement, cohesion, skill execution and overall performance were outstanding in the WXV2.

Whilst a lot of the ink was spent on Maya Stewart, rightly so, I want to talk about three players that absolutely stood out for me:

Caitlyn Halse: still only a teenager, but her physicality in defense, reading of the game and all round skills are exceptional. During the test against the Saffas, Halse executed the best L2R pass, on the fly, that I have ever seen in rugby. Not bad for an 18yo in her first year of rugby. AT 177cm and near 80kgs Halse has a brilliant future ahead of her and I love watching her play. Fataia Moleka: How can you not be impressed by this 19yo. Moleka has the silky skills of a 30yo veteran at #10. She is a brilliant goal kicker, great out of hand kicker as well and creates time and space for all around her. All in a very much Mark Waugh ‘time stands still’ type of way. Her ability to unlock defenses, relieve pressure and steer the side around were exceptional. And aagain still a teen. Some of her post match interviews also show what a terrific, gracious & humble young lady she is. Tabua Tuinauvadra: What a revelation at #8 she was. Physical, metre gaining, great engine and great skills. Tuinauvadra reminded me of some of the terrific Wallaby #8’s of years past. Think Cliff Palu for example. Each run has purpose, each tackle has sting and her ability to both link as a loose forward and distribute with real skill was outstanding

The difference in the Wallaroos from start of tour, to end of tour was seismic and in no small part due to coach Jo Yapp and her team and also the benefits of touring and playing 5 games across as many weeks. Well done to the Wallaroos.

I will post the RWC drawer here when known.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Spell Pablo.

Pablo Matera has been belatedly issued a two game suspension. Matera came on as a sub in the 48-7 drubbing from the Boks. He was yellow carded for an illegal cleanout. Upgraded to red and only this week, received a 2 week suspension from SANZAR. Better late than never I guess.

Red Record.

A lot of fanfare all round Red rookie prop sensation Maximus Decimus Meridius Massimo De Lutiis, breaking the Reds bench press record by lifting (once) over 200kgs. Granted, that’s more than Nella Tupou ever did and he’s a fair sized unit, but I lift 145 kgs getting outta bed everyday, so ‘meh’. If the All Blacks and Saffa’s ever pick a team of dumb bells to play against, we might do ok.

Let’s hope what Massimo does in the gym, can echo an eternity.

Poms Pick Pensioners.

English Eddie Jones (staff leave every 5 minutes) Steve Borthwick has names his squad for the upcoming internationals against the south. There’s the usual 84 yo players picked and little else in way of young talent. Having said that, they did nearly roll the Kiwis in NZ. So perhaps these ol farts aren’t to bad after all. planetrugby.com has more.

Ambulance Chaser.

In what (if true) is a sickening example of a parasite lawyer chasing money at the expense of peoples wellbeing, stiff.cuzzybro.nz.co reports allegations of Pom solicitor Richard Boardman harassing a potential client, overcharging him and encouraging him to lie. Classy.

Canonised.

St Jonny of Oirland has ensured a rowdy reception for the Minstrels and Karls favourite #13 Reiko Ioane when they tour in November. St Jonny had a bit to say in his book about the AB #13 and some sledging when those in emerald green choked again at a RWC, this time in France last year.

I am a firm believer in what happens (is said) on field should remain on field. And also, if you’re a practitioner of the gobby stuff, then you should expect the same back in return. Either way, I look forward to them appearing a o reality show like ‘get me off this island’ in years to come.

Northern Invasion

With the South to teach the north rugby lessons from November, just a reminder that the G&GR writing team will cover all Wallabies Grand Slam Tests, as well as the blockbuster clashes involving both NZ and SA. G&GR has you covered.

And Thankyou.

The G&GR ownership team caught up mid-week at Albos new $4m dollar AIRBNB, to discuss all things rugby. On behalf of Bris, Chris and I, a big thankyou. Firstly to our brilliant writing and podcasts team who give their time freely and are usually, sometimes always informative and engaging. But also to you little people, who engage with our various platforms and do so in record numbers. YTD our results are up 79% verse last year and that’s up against a world cup year no less. To the end of Sept we have had nearly 7,000,000,000 views on the website alone, average 15k downloads of our podcasts a month, have over 30k Facebook followers and a further 30,000 individual visitors to our site monthly.

With a new look and faster response times coming to the G&GR site in 2025, we remain one of Australia’s premier fan sport sights, if not the premier one. Thank you all.

Until next week. Go Tahcelona.

Hoss -out.