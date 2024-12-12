7’s into XV.

Both a problem that would give Yowie a nose bleed and great news for the Wallaroos with 9 of our women’s 7’s side being confirmed as participating in the 2025 SRW competition.

rugby.com.au reports:

‘Nine of the best Sevens stars in Australia have committed their intentions to play Super Rugby Women’s in 2025 in a quest to potentially play at the Rugby World Cup next year .

World Rugby Player of the Year Maddison Levi, Sevens captain Bella Nasser and superstar playmaker Charlotte Caslick are amongst the group who will go between the two formats next year.

The trio have committed to the Queensland Reds alongside Teagan Levi and Kahli Henwood.

2021 (played in 2022) World Cup star Bienne Terita, Demi Hayes and Tia Hinds will be available for the ACT Brumbies whilst Sariah Paki adds further depth to defending champions NSW Waratahs,

It will see them likely be available for rounds two and three of Super Rugby Women’s at least, which sits in between the Vancouver and Hong Kong legs of the SVNS World Series.

The shift between the two gives them the chance to impress Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp, who will begin her World Cup build with a Test against Fiji in May.

They will look to earn selection for August’s World Cup in England, set to kick off from August 24.

“A key aspect of Rugby Australia’s High Performance strategy is the effective integration and alignment of the women’s 7s and XVs programs,” General Manager Women’s High Performance Jaime Fernandez said.

“Individualised performance modelling is the key to both programs delivering sustained success, Sevens coach Tim Walsh believes. “It will need to be a carefully planned and well executed strategy, and done well will provide a competitive advantage for the immediate future and the long-term leading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and a home Rugby World Cup in 2029.”

This can’t be anything but good news for the Wallaroos, no matter which way you cut it. Well played and yet more smart news from RA.